Madison County Detention Center: June 17 - 21, 2023

June 17

• Erikson Hartman, 28, Richmond:  speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; failure to wear seat belts; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -n1st (aggravated circumstances); resisting arrest; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to or improper signal

• John Douglas Poynter, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kaleb Freels, 31, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct – 2nd degree

• Silas CE Smith, 36, McKee:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) -1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to produce insurance card; possession of marijuana; driving motor vehicle texting, violation of part 392 federal safety regulation

• Charles Edward Medlock, 58, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Erica Atkins, 40, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Justin Ross Tate, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Daniel Allen Cornelison, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James K. Dobkins, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Derrick Lenard Brown, 39, Louisville:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury) 

• Keisha Hall, 30, Irvine:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s)-1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Chad Collett, 32, Appalachia, Virginia:  serving parole violation warrant

• Tony Lee McHone, 54, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tina Hoskins, 36, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear (5 counts); serving parole violation warrant; theft of identity of another without consent; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

June 18

• Iris Green, 53, Spartanburg, South Carolina:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s)-1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Danny Ellis Carpenter, 47, Waco:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Tyler Carmichael, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Natasha Sparks, 34, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 2nd 

• Jantz X. Richardson, 34, Richmond:  wanton endangerment -1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Monica Nicole O’Leary, 29, Milwaukee, Wisconsin:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 but less than $1,000

• Austin Krug, 26, Mt. Vernon:  harassment – physical contact – no injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Nicole L. Hager, 41, Irvine:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest

• Jimmy Russel, 67, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Harvey Dale Fryer, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

June 19

• Anthony Lawrence Bartley, 39, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dillon Lee Conner, 23, Richmond:  probation violation (f0r technical violation)

• Gerrie Anna Bailey, 31, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Alexander W. Kirkland, 18, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree; sodomy, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no fixable injury); rape, 2nd degree – no force; assault, 2nd degree; possession of matter displaying a sexual performance by a minor over 12 but under 19 years of age – 1st offense; procure or promoting use of a minor by electronic means

• Joseph Maghan, 28, Nicholasville:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 33, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Kayla D. Cornelison, 30, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Curtis Brandon Morton, 43, Berea:  failure to appear

• Benjamin Shelton, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

June 20

• Damien J. Sykes, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Christopher Wayne Witt, 35, Richmond:  public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Corey L. Ashbrook, 37, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Larry Joe Mays, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kimberly J. Virtue, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Miste Brown, 39, Salyersville:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Dorthy M. Abner, 20, Danville:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)

• January Marie Azbill, 44, Paris:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Joshua Ryan Lamb, 35, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st

June 21

• Christopher G. Stevens, 44, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine)

• Brian Eric Baker, 51, McKee:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Tony Lynn Sims, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Terry J. Edwards, 44, Cincinnati, Ohio:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• George F. Bonnett, 52, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Calvin Lee Feltner, 52, Richmond:  probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)

• Justin A. Palmer, 29, Nicholasville:  failure to wear seat belts; improper or no windshield; no registration plates, no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance care; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts)

• Caninan Elijah Musgrove, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tommy Willis, 60, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

