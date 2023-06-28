Madison County Detention Center: June 17 - 21, 2023

June 17
• Erikson Hartman, 28, Richmond: speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; failure to wear seat belts; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -n1st (aggravated circumstances); resisting arrest; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to or improper signal
• John Douglas Poynter, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kaleb Freels, 31, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct – 2nd degree
• Silas CE Smith, 36, McKee: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) -1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to produce insurance card; possession of marijuana; driving motor vehicle texting, violation of part 392 federal safety regulation
• Charles Edward Medlock, 58, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Erica Atkins, 40, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Justin Ross Tate, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Daniel Allen Cornelison, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• James K. Dobkins, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Derrick Lenard Brown, 39, Louisville: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Keisha Hall, 30, Irvine: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s)-1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Chad Collett, 32, Appalachia, Virginia: serving parole violation warrant
• Tony Lee McHone, 54, Berea: failure to appear
• Tina Hoskins, 36, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear (5 counts); serving parole violation warrant; theft of identity of another without consent; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
June 18
• Iris Green, 53, Spartanburg, South Carolina: speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s)-1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Danny Ellis Carpenter, 47, Waco: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Tyler Carmichael, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
• Natasha Sparks, 34, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 2nd
• Jantz X. Richardson, 34, Richmond: wanton endangerment -1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Monica Nicole O’Leary, 29, Milwaukee, Wisconsin: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 but less than $1,000
• Austin Krug, 26, Mt. Vernon: harassment – physical contact – no injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Nicole L. Hager, 41, Irvine: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
• Jimmy Russel, 67, Winchester: failure to appear
• Harvey Dale Fryer, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
June 19
• Anthony Lawrence Bartley, 39, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dillon Lee Conner, 23, Richmond: probation violation (f0r technical violation)
• Gerrie Anna Bailey, 31, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Alexander W. Kirkland, 18, Richmond: rape, 1st degree; sodomy, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no fixable injury); rape, 2nd degree – no force; assault, 2nd degree; possession of matter displaying a sexual performance by a minor over 12 but under 19 years of age – 1st offense; procure or promoting use of a minor by electronic means
• Joseph Maghan, 28, Nicholasville: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 33, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Kayla D. Cornelison, 30, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Curtis Brandon Morton, 43, Berea: failure to appear
• Benjamin Shelton, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
June 20
• Damien J. Sykes, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christopher Wayne Witt, 35, Richmond: public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Corey L. Ashbrook, 37, Lexington: failure to appear
• Larry Joe Mays, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kimberly J. Virtue, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Miste Brown, 39, Salyersville: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Dorthy M. Abner, 20, Danville: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
• January Marie Azbill, 44, Paris: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Joshua Ryan Lamb, 35, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st
June 21
• Christopher G. Stevens, 44, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine)
• Brian Eric Baker, 51, McKee: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Tony Lynn Sims, 58, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Terry J. Edwards, 44, Cincinnati, Ohio: parole violation (for technical violation)
• George F. Bonnett, 52, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Calvin Lee Feltner, 52, Richmond: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)
• Justin A. Palmer, 29, Nicholasville: failure to wear seat belts; improper or no windshield; no registration plates, no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance care; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts)
• Caninan Elijah Musgrove, 22, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tommy Willis, 60, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
