Madison County Detention Center: June 17, 2021

• Nicholas Davis, 31, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Kayla Cornelison, 28, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Roth Baughman, Jr., 38, Jackson, KY:  escape 2nd degree (2 counts); failure to appear

• Michael Blythe, 41, Lexington, KY:  failure to appear

• Ashley Semones:  32, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Mitchell Wren, 47, Berea:  speeding, 10 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Danny Smith, 50, Jamestown, KY:  careless driving;; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to  produce insurance card; failure to appear

• Timothy Lainhart, 33, Lexington:  theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more; persistent felony offender I

• Tiffany Grant, 23, Berea:  failure to appear

• Curtis McClure, 57, Berea:  no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; careless driving

• Brittany Terry, 32, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Christopher Buckler, 45, Sharpsburg, KY:  failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated, no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

