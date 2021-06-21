Madison County Detention Center: June 18, 2021

• Shawn Holt, 33, London: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500

• Jason Dunn, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; receiving stolen property (firearm); contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Crystal Cowan, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William Bixler, 56, Lawrenceburg:  failure to appear

• Hannah Robinson, 23, Berea:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Darrin Pulliam, 31, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Charles Scroggins, 30, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dante Howard, 29,  Berea:  serving time

• Larry Ray, 58, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree

• Jeffrey Estes, 38, Irvine:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Lucy Smith, 30, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order (3 counts)

• Donna Johnson, 47, Richmond:  speeding 5 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 3rd

• Joel Boone, 36, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500

• Merissa Seals, 32, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Daniel Hale, 48, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

