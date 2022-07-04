Madison County Detention Center: June 19 - 22, 2022

June 19

 

• Jordan Floyd Pittman, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Derek McPherson, 35, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest

• Addie Mae Long, 42, Mt. Vernon:  giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree

• Cierre Beecher, 30, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Delvar Isaacs, 49, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; giving officer falsely identifying information

• Elizabeth Duffy, 28, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; careless driving; possession of. Open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

 

June 20

 

• Ishmael Darrell Kilby, 41, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin) 

• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Raven J. Keel, 44, Lexington:  failure to appear

• James Douglas Jackson, 51, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Brandon Luttrell Short, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• David Obert, 41, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Phillip McMaine, 45, Waco:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Mark A. Marcum, 52, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

June 21

 

• James Joseph Williams, 52, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Terry Combs, 51, Honaker, Virginia:  failure to appear (6 counts)

• Sean M. Osborne, 42, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Terry Hall, Jr. 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Orin L. Johnson, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Angleenetta Fugate, 45, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Thomas Renner, 28, Mt. Vernon:  failure to or improper signal; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) 2nd or greater offense; possession of marijuana

• Ricky Dale Slone, 54, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Aaron Clark, 38, Berea:  murder -domestic violence

 

June 22

 

• Tammy Peters, 44, London:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tina E. Elswick, 37, London:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); failure to or improper signal

• Leigh A. Miller, 52, not given:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Kenneth S. Hazlett, 45, Perry Park:  failure to appear; burglary, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Isidro Hernandez, 19, Richmond:  wanton endangerment, 1st degree

• Anthony Mayes, 37, Waco:  failure to appear

• Kevin Michael Chabot, 56, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Mark E. Dunahoo, 58, Indianapolis, Indiana:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• James S. Perry, 40, not given:  failure to appear (2 counts); no registration plates; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Cheyenne Hensley, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jeremy B. Felty, 44, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

