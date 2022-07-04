Madison County Detention Center: June 19 - 22, 2022

June 19
• Jordan Floyd Pittman, 37, Richmond: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Derek McPherson, 35, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest
• Addie Mae Long, 42, Mt. Vernon: giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree
• Cierre Beecher, 30, Lexington: failure to appear
• Delvar Isaacs, 49, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; giving officer falsely identifying information
• Elizabeth Duffy, 28, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; careless driving; possession of. Open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
June 20
• Ishmael Darrell Kilby, 41, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Raven J. Keel, 44, Lexington: failure to appear
• James Douglas Jackson, 51, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Brandon Luttrell Short, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• David Obert, 41, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Phillip McMaine, 45, Waco: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Mark A. Marcum, 52, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
June 21
• James Joseph Williams, 52, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Terry Combs, 51, Honaker, Virginia: failure to appear (6 counts)
• Sean M. Osborne, 42, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Terry Hall, Jr. 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Orin L. Johnson, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Angleenetta Fugate, 45, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Thomas Renner, 28, Mt. Vernon: failure to or improper signal; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) 2nd or greater offense; possession of marijuana
• Ricky Dale Slone, 54, Richmond: failure to appear
• Aaron Clark, 38, Berea: murder -domestic violence
June 22
• Tammy Peters, 44, London: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tina E. Elswick, 37, London: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); failure to or improper signal
• Leigh A. Miller, 52, not given: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Kenneth S. Hazlett, 45, Perry Park: failure to appear; burglary, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Isidro Hernandez, 19, Richmond: wanton endangerment, 1st degree
• Anthony Mayes, 37, Waco: failure to appear
• Kevin Michael Chabot, 56, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mark E. Dunahoo, 58, Indianapolis, Indiana: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• James S. Perry, 40, not given: failure to appear (2 counts); no registration plates; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Cheyenne Hensley, 34, Berea: failure to appear
• Jeremy B. Felty, 44, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
