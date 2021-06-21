Madison County Detention Center: June 19, 2021

• Richard Lewis, 44, Manchester: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000 (2 counts); possession of burglary tools; burglary, 3rd degree (2 counts)
• Kateisha Tillery, 27, Tyner: failure to appear; burglary 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; persistent felony offender II
• Michael Key, 35, Lancaster: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)
• Kerry Thacker, 33, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and second offense)
• Tami Cain, 46, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear (3 counts)
