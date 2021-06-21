Madison County Detention Center: June 19, 2021

• Richard Lewis, 44, Manchester:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000 (2 counts); possession of burglary tools; burglary, 3rd degree (2 counts)

• Kateisha Tillery, 27, Tyner:  failure to appear; burglary 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; persistent felony offender II

• Michael Key, 35, Lancaster:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)

• Kerry Thacker, 33, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and second offense)

• Tami Cain, 46, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear (3 counts)

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you