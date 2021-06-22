Madison County Detention Center: June 21, 2021

• Heather McKinney, 36, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Veronica Witt, 34, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); prescription contains substance not in proper container, 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Arlin Foley, 53, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; no registration plates

• James Allen, 37, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree – on foot

• Joseph Nicholson, 37, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

