Madison County Detention Center: June 21, 2021

• Heather McKinney, 36, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Veronica Witt, 34, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); prescription contains substance not in proper container, 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Arlin Foley, 53, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; no registration plates
• James Allen, 37, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree – on foot
• Joseph Nicholson, 37, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
