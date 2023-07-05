Madison County Detention Center: June 22 - 24, 2023

June 22

• Grayson D. Lovelace, 44, not given:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); illegal possession of a legend drug; failure to appear

• Kendra Jarvis, 26, Flat Lick:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Thomas J. Carpenter, 43, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Marlon Wayne Morris, 29, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Wilma Hubbard, 57, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

° Johnny Goins, 44, Frankfort:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Kilburn Campbell, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Paul Masters, 57, Nicholasville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; burglary, 2nd degree; persistent felony offender I

• Steven F. Clevinger, 39, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Michael Glennon, 41, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses

• Estasia J. Helm, 21, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

June 23

• Charles Henry Hill, 25, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of marijuana

• Brandon Rhodus, 35, Nicholasville:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Daniel Wayne Kelley, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Wesley G. Tumbleson, 24, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Sydney Wilson, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Terry Wayne Anglin, 46, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; receiving stolen property; probation violation (for felony offense

• Christopher T. Vulgar, 30, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Timothy Dale Huggins, 39, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Sarah Leila Ritenour-Hogue, 35, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) 

• James Andy Harrison, 57, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Wendy Cox, 48, Irvine:  manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Timothy Kanatzer, 33, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation); serving time (3 counts) 

• Samantha Breeanna Tyson, 32, Richmond:  theft by deception, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000

• Campbell Ashcraft, 18, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Randall C. Hall, 37, Berea:  criminal mischief, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Tiffany P. Grant, 25, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Miranda Michelle Wiseman, 30, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Paul Wayne Barrett, 29, Richmond:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine:  serving weekends

• Richard AJ Johnson, 29, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Tara Dannielle Garner, 37, Richmond:  serving time

• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Bryan Keith Beagle, 38, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Orlando:  serving weekends

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond:  serving weekends

