Madison County Detention Center: June 22 - 24, 2023

June 22
• Grayson D. Lovelace, 44, not given: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); illegal possession of a legend drug; failure to appear
• Kendra Jarvis, 26, Flat Lick: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Thomas J. Carpenter, 43, Crab Orchard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Marlon Wayne Morris, 29, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Wilma Hubbard, 57, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
° Johnny Goins, 44, Frankfort: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Kilburn Campbell, 50, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Paul Masters, 57, Nicholasville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; burglary, 2nd degree; persistent felony offender I
• Steven F. Clevinger, 39, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Michael Glennon, 41, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Estasia J. Helm, 21, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
June 23
• Charles Henry Hill, 25, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of marijuana
• Brandon Rhodus, 35, Nicholasville: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Daniel Wayne Kelley, 45, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Wesley G. Tumbleson, 24, Louisville: failure to appear
• Sydney Wilson, 24, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Terry Wayne Anglin, 46, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; receiving stolen property; probation violation (for felony offense
• Christopher T. Vulgar, 30, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Timothy Dale Huggins, 39, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Sarah Leila Ritenour-Hogue, 35, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Andy Harrison, 57, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Wendy Cox, 48, Irvine: manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Timothy Kanatzer, 33, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation); serving time (3 counts)
• Samantha Breeanna Tyson, 32, Richmond: theft by deception, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000
• Campbell Ashcraft, 18, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Randall C. Hall, 37, Berea: criminal mischief, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Tiffany P. Grant, 25, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Miranda Michelle Wiseman, 30, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Paul Wayne Barrett, 29, Richmond: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine: serving weekends
• Richard AJ Johnson, 29, Richmond: serving weekends
• Tara Dannielle Garner, 37, Richmond: serving time
• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond: serving weekends
• Bryan Keith Beagle, 38, Richmond: serving weekends
• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Orlando: serving weekends
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
