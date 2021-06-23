Madison County Detention Center: June 22, 2021

• Jeffrey Thomas, 57, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; serving parole violation warrant

• Anthony Cates, 37, Berea: serving parole violation warrant

• Amber Willis, 27, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Terrence Moore, 58, Saginaw, Michigan: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Teresa Reynolds, 61, Paint Lick:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; reckless driving; failure to use a child restraint device in vehicle; wanton endangerment 3rd degree

• Frank Fathergill, 39, Richmond:  non-support; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating with expired operator’s license

• Brittney Cope, 32, Mt. Vernon:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Alisia Shupert, 31, Sandgap:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription contain substance not in proper container – 1st offense

• Destiny Rawlings, 22, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury; burglary, 2nd degree

