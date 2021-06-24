Madison County Detention Center: June 23, 2021

• Franklin Sizemore, 43, Richmond:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no rear view mirror; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; no operator’s – moped license; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Miranda Wiseman, 28, Somerset:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brandon Lunsford, 34, Berea:  parole violation – for technical violation

• Paul Kissinger, 51, Georgetown:  probation violation – for misdemeanor

• Norman Roberts, 55, McKee:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dewey Isaacs, 56, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jeramiah Bishop, 45, Nicholasville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

