Madison County Detention Center: June 23, 2021

• Franklin Sizemore, 43, Richmond: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no rear view mirror; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; no operator’s – moped license; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Miranda Wiseman, 28, Somerset: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brandon Lunsford, 34, Berea: parole violation – for technical violation
• Paul Kissinger, 51, Georgetown: probation violation – for misdemeanor
• Norman Roberts, 55, McKee: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dewey Isaacs, 56, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jeramiah Bishop, 45, Nicholasville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
