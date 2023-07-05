Madison County Detention Center: June 24- 28, 2023

June 24
• Phillip M. Cain, 45, Madisonville: serving parole violation warrant; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest
• Rene George Gregorie, 57, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Brenden Walz, 54, Lexington: failure to appear
• Antonio Anthony Turner, 31, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)
• Marie Crutcher, 50, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michael Glennon, 41, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Ulysses Leroy Lockett, 59, College Park, Georgia: careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence .08- 1st (aggravated circumstances0; endangering the welfare of a minor; C.D.L. (under the influence of alcohol .04%/controlled substance; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card
• Ricky B. Greer, 24, Mt. Vernon: assault, 2nd degree
• Jacob D. Masters, 29, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under
June 25
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Desierae Walters, 26, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Evan T. Williams, 23, Richmond: no registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Reuben Brian Rose, 54, Richmond: no tail lamps; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Raymond D. Barrett, 56, Tyner: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Joseph Q. Seadler, 39, Louisville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); failure to appear (5 counts)
• Ryan Richardson, 19, Richmond: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
June 26
• Cody T. Olson, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amiee L. Elliott, 44, Irvine: failure to appear
• Jake D. Rice, 32, Clay City: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• William Anthony Simmons, 39, escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; violation of conditions of release; failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jina Michelle Mitchel, 25, French Lick, Indiana: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Anthony Neal, 45, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Candra Nicole Day, 43, not given: probation violation (for felony offense0
• Joshua D. Abney, 38, Berea: operating on a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
June 27
• Lenore Stoming, 50, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dustin Estes, 28, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Wesley C. Steele, 31, London: failure to appear
• Harley G. Davidson, 22, McKee: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Maizie Manna Gover Barrett, 22, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jaydan Samples, 24, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); disregarding stop sign
• Cameron D. Powell, 31, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Deatrice Els-Mark Reed, 33, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense – heroin – 2 counts; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Avery McClure, 55, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
June 28
• Samuel D. Lear, 31, Lancaster: failure to appear
• Crystal Lynn Downs, 38, Sumter, South Carolina: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Patrick W. Combs, 37, Hazard: fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant
• Jordan W. Graham, 36, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Clinton Wayne Justice, 46, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Glenn Dana Partin, 48, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Christopher Blane Norton, 34, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Benjamin T. Cress, 34, not given: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; criminal abuse, 2nd degree – child 12 or under
