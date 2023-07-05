Madison County Detention Center: June 24- 28, 2023

June 24

• Phillip M. Cain, 45, Madisonville:  serving parole violation warrant; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest

• Rene George Gregorie, 57, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Brenden Walz, 54, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Antonio Anthony Turner, 31, Richmond:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)

• Marie Crutcher, 50, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michael Glennon, 41, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Ulysses Leroy Lockett, 59, College Park, Georgia: careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence .08- 1st (aggravated circumstances0; endangering the welfare of a minor; C.D.L. (under the influence of alcohol .04%/controlled substance; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card

• Ricky B. Greer, 24, Mt. Vernon:  assault, 2nd degree

• Jacob D. Masters, 29, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under

June 25

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Desierae Walters, 26, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Evan T. Williams, 23, Richmond:  no registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Reuben Brian Rose, 54, Richmond:  no tail lamps; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Raymond D. Barrett, 56, Tyner:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Joseph Q. Seadler, 39, Louisville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); failure to appear (5 counts)

• Ryan Richardson, 19, Richmond:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

June 26

• Cody T. Olson, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amiee L. Elliott, 44, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Jake D. Rice, 32, Clay City:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• William Anthony Simmons, 39, escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; violation of conditions of release; failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jina Michelle Mitchel, 25, French Lick, Indiana:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Anthony Neal, 45, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Candra Nicole Day, 43, not given:  probation violation (for felony offense0

• Joshua D. Abney, 38, Berea:  operating on a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor) 

June 27

• Lenore Stoming, 50, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dustin Estes, 28, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Wesley C. Steele, 31, London:  failure to appear

• Harley G. Davidson, 22, McKee:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Maizie Manna Gover Barrett, 22, Lexington:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jaydan Samples, 24, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); disregarding stop sign

• Cameron D. Powell, 31, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Deatrice Els-Mark Reed, 33, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense – heroin – 2 counts; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Avery McClure, 55, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

June 28

• Samuel D. Lear, 31, Lancaster:  failure to appear

• Crystal Lynn Downs, 38, Sumter, South Carolina:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Patrick W. Combs, 37, Hazard:  fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant

• Jordan W. Graham, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Clinton Wayne Justice, 46, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Glenn Dana Partin, 48, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Christopher Blane Norton, 34, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Benjamin T. Cress, 34, not given:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; criminal abuse, 2nd degree – child 12 or under

Recommended for you