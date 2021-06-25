Madison County Detention Center: June 24, 2021

• Jeffery Angel, 51, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Christopher Coffey, 38, Berea: manufacturing methamphetamine, 1st offense
• Jennifer Malicoat, 45, Richmond: failure to appear; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing
• Robert Smith, 56, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michael Muller, 59, Frankfort: serving time; contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Donnie Creech, 36, Berea: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana
• Celess Arnett, 25, California, KY: serving time
• Joseph Chestnut, 30, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); fleeing or evading police (on foot); resisting arrest; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
John Penson, 44, Berea; failure to appear
• Wesley Box, 41, Richmond: violation of a foreign EPO/DVO
• Gina Fulkerson, 43, Irvine: failure to appear
