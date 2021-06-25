Madison County Detention Center: June 24, 2021

• Jeffery Angel, 51, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (child abuse)

• Christopher Coffey, 38, Berea:  manufacturing methamphetamine, 1st offense

• Jennifer Malicoat, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing

• Robert Smith, 56, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michael Muller, 59, Frankfort:  serving time; contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Donnie Creech, 36, Berea:  failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana

• Celess Arnett, 25, California, KY:  serving time

• Joseph Chestnut, 30, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); fleeing or evading police (on foot); resisting arrest; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

John Penson, 44, Berea; failure to appear

• Wesley Box, 41, Richmond:  violation of a foreign EPO/DVO

• Gina Fulkerson, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear

