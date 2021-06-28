Madison County Detention Center: June 25, 2021

• Fredrick Smith, 30, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury

• Anthony Lizer, 47, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jacqualyne Dettling, 23, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Austin Campbell, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amandrea Blume, 29, Florella, Alabama:  serving bench warrant for court

• James Lear, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance 1st, degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Richard Foster, 56, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Vicky Pearson, 60, Richmond:  serving time

• Harley Ferguson, 22, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ryan Thompson, 23, Berea:  failure to appear

