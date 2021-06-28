Madison County Detention Center: June 26, 2021

• Misty Martinez, 40, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Samantha Hodge, 22, Lancaster:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance

• David Moore, 58, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a hand gun by a a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• James Sparks, 27, Richmond:  one headlight; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08

• Joshua Stokley, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury

• Rebecca Hite, 29, Mt. Vernon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; fraudulent use of a credit card $10,000 or more; fraudulent use of a credit card, under $500 within a 6 month period; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; receiving stolen property; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• William Owen, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Austin Lizarraga, 24, Richmond:  theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 < $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000 (2 counts)

• Amanda Witt, 42, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Joshua Baker, 37, Waco:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

