Madison County Detention Center: June 26, 2021

• Misty Martinez, 40, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Samantha Hodge, 22, Lancaster: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance
• David Moore, 58, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a hand gun by a a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• James Sparks, 27, Richmond: one headlight; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08
• Joshua Stokley, 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
• Rebecca Hite, 29, Mt. Vernon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; fraudulent use of a credit card $10,000 or more; fraudulent use of a credit card, under $500 within a 6 month period; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; receiving stolen property; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• William Owen, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Austin Lizarraga, 24, Richmond: theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 < $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000 (2 counts)
• Amanda Witt, 42, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Joshua Baker, 37, Waco: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.