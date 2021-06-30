Madison County Detention Center: June 27, 2021

• David Jackson, 63, Richmond:  rear license not illuminated; prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08

• William Combs, 32, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• John White, 41, Campton:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Deron Flinchum, 30, Richmond:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense

• Hunter Lawthorne, 20, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• David Rust, 61, Richmond: failure to appear

• Felicia Campbell, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Holly Watkins, 24, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Megan Oliver, 28, Berea:  failure to appear

• Byron Franzell, 20, Louisville:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Cristobal Morales, 27, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury

• Shyler Merida, 26, Berea:  resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

