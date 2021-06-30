Madison County Detention Center: June 27, 2021

• David Jackson, 63, Richmond: rear license not illuminated; prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08
• William Combs, 32, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• John White, 41, Campton: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Deron Flinchum, 30, Richmond: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense
• Hunter Lawthorne, 20, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• David Rust, 61, Richmond: failure to appear
• Felicia Campbell, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Holly Watkins, 24, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Megan Oliver, 28, Berea: failure to appear
• Byron Franzell, 20, Louisville: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Cristobal Morales, 27, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Shyler Merida, 26, Berea: resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
