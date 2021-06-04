Madison County Detention Center: June 3, 2021

• Everett Durham, 53, Berea: disorderly conduct 2nd degree
• Opal Carpenter, 35, not given, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
• Kristen Bromwell, 29, McKee, KY: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
• Thomas Ludlum. 56, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Amber Noland, 36, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts); failure to appear (4 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Paul Damrell, 53, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Edward Campbell, 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
