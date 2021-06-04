Madison County Detention Center: June 3, 2021

• Everett Durham, 53, Berea:  disorderly conduct 2nd degree

• Opal Carpenter, 35, not given, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500

• Kristen Bromwell, 29, McKee, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

• Thomas Ludlum. 56, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Amber Noland, 36, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts); failure to appear (4 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Paul Damrell, 53, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Edward Campbell, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

