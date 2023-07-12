Madison County Detention Center: June 30 - 31, 2023

June 29

• Todd holden, 37, Waco:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Joey Herrin, 55, Berea:  failure to appear

• Andrew L. Combs, 31, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1ns and 2nd offense)

• Tabitha Thornbrough, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Robert Kiskaden, 63, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation); serving parole violation warrant

• Barry Scott Roberts, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Rhoda Marie Sosby. 41, Richmond:  failure to appear; probation violation, for felony violation (3 counts)

• Patrick Cross, 41, Rayjay:  serving time

• David Burkhart, 54, Bledsoe:  serving time

• Roy Lee Peters, Jr., 61, Richmond:  public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Christopher Sears, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Chris Shawn Spoonmore, 43, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

June 30

• Derreck Dunaway, 43, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• John Hoke, 52, Louisville:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Dean Allen Smith, 36, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Chad Thomas Conner, 44, Waco:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Kristina Sams-Hudson, 43, Waco:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Natalee Elaine Moore, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Cody Collins, 23. Irvine:  serving weekends

• Richard AJ Johnson, 29, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Gage A. Jayne, 22, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Timothy William Hoffman, 43, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jeremy Douglas Garland, 39, Corbin:  serving weekends

• Cesar Rodriguez, 39, failure to appear

• Tara Danielle Garner, 37, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Christopher Wayne Witt, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Bryan Keith Beagle, 38, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond:  serving weekends

• William King, 52, Berea:  endangering the welfare of a minor; criminal abuse 3rd degree – child 12 or under

• Kevin L. Estepp, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

