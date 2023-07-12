Madison County Detention Center: June 30 - 31, 2023

June 29
• Todd holden, 37, Waco: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Joey Herrin, 55, Berea: failure to appear
• Andrew L. Combs, 31, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1ns and 2nd offense)
• Tabitha Thornbrough, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• Robert Kiskaden, 63, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation); serving parole violation warrant
• Barry Scott Roberts, 49, Richmond: failure to appear; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Rhoda Marie Sosby. 41, Richmond: failure to appear; probation violation, for felony violation (3 counts)
• Patrick Cross, 41, Rayjay: serving time
• David Burkhart, 54, Bledsoe: serving time
• Roy Lee Peters, Jr., 61, Richmond: public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Christopher Sears, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Chris Shawn Spoonmore, 43, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
June 30
• Derreck Dunaway, 43, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• John Hoke, 52, Louisville: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Dean Allen Smith, 36, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Chad Thomas Conner, 44, Waco: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kristina Sams-Hudson, 43, Waco: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Natalee Elaine Moore, 44, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Cody Collins, 23. Irvine: serving weekends
• Richard AJ Johnson, 29, Richmond: serving weekends
• Gage A. Jayne, 22, Richmond: serving weekends
• Timothy William Hoffman, 43, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jeremy Douglas Garland, 39, Corbin: serving weekends
• Cesar Rodriguez, 39, failure to appear
• Tara Danielle Garner, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
• Christopher Wayne Witt, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
• Bryan Keith Beagle, 38, Richmond: serving weekends
• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond: serving weekends
• William King, 52, Berea: endangering the welfare of a minor; criminal abuse 3rd degree – child 12 or under
• Kevin L. Estepp, 45, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
