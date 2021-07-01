Madison County Detention Center: June 30, 2021

• John Kuhn, 37, Richmond: flagrant non-support
• Jonathan Buchannan, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• Sean Shifflet, 29, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Dean Smith, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Melissa Beebout, 56, not given: criminal trespass- 3rd degree
• Angela Leistner, 35, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Brad Helm, 42, Crab Orchard: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joshua Benge, 39, not given: failure to appear
• Breana Foster, 22, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
•Johnny Owens, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kristin Duff: 40, Versailles: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Shannon Abell, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Travis Jones, 33, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
