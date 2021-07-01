Madison County Detention Center: June 30, 2021

• John Kuhn, 37, Richmond: flagrant non-support

• Jonathan Buchannan, 23, Richmond: failure to appear

• Sean Shifflet, 29, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Dean Smith, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Melissa Beebout, 56, not given:  criminal trespass- 3rd degree

• Angela Leistner, 35, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Brad Helm, 42, Crab Orchard:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joshua Benge, 39, not given:  failure to appear

• Breana Foster, 22, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

•Johnny Owens, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kristin Duff:  40, Versailles:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Shannon Abell, 44, Berea:  failure to appear

• Travis Jones, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

