Madison County Detention Center: June 5 - 7, 2023

June 5

• Alvin D. Gross, 48, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Patrick D. Lamb, 43, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Shawn Lee Holt, 35, Richmond:  hold for court

• Hector A. Bonilla, 46, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Chelsea Allen, 29, Richmond:  hold for court

• Akiva Monte Carr, 29, Richmond:  wanton endangerment, 1st degree

• Fred Richard Boynton, 59, Danville:  non-payment of court cost, fees, or fines

• Christina L. Cruz, 48, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

June 6

• Randell Lee Camper, 63, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Clinton Wayne Justice, 46, Richmond:  reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; menacing

• Darrin Pulliam, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• William Richard Owen, 43, not given:  hold for court

• Wade A. Fletcher, 30, Knoxville, Tennessee:  failure to appear

• Joshua Shaffer, 19, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Michael Kinser, 39, Russellville:  hold for court

• Gerald Adam Pearson, 44, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, Thomas 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Curtis Jason Wright, 49, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)

• Jenna Brown, 31, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd degree) 

June 7

• Charles C. Scott, 32, Pikeville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving parole violation warrant

• Thomas Downer, 30, Winchester:  burglary, 2nd degree

• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 49, Richmond:  hold for court

• Mellisa Kay Mason, 42, Berea:  hold for court

• Brandy Azbill, 36, Berea:  hold for court

• Scottie Lynn McGuire, 49, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jessie W. Wagers, 30, Berea:  hold for court

• Terrence Raines, 61, Richmond:  hold for court

• Warren Glen McKinney, 49, Waco:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Nathan Hisle, 29, Richmond:  hold for court

• Buffie Blair, 49, Berea:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Scotty A. Childers, 52, Somerset:  hold for court

• Jessica R. Wills, 33, Winchester:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Rodney Shane Hix, 46, Irvine:  hold for court

• Christopher Epperson, Jr. 27, Irvine:  hold for court

• John Franklin Stevens, 51, Irvine:  bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Brian K. Abner, 44, Richmond: failure to appear

• Christian Stamper, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

