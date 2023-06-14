Madison County Detention Center: June 5 - 7, 2023

June 5
• Alvin D. Gross, 48, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Patrick D. Lamb, 43, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Shawn Lee Holt, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Hector A. Bonilla, 46, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Chelsea Allen, 29, Richmond: hold for court
• Akiva Monte Carr, 29, Richmond: wanton endangerment, 1st degree
• Fred Richard Boynton, 59, Danville: non-payment of court cost, fees, or fines
• Christina L. Cruz, 48, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
June 6
• Randell Lee Camper, 63, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Clinton Wayne Justice, 46, Richmond: reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; menacing
• Darrin Pulliam, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• William Richard Owen, 43, not given: hold for court
• Wade A. Fletcher, 30, Knoxville, Tennessee: failure to appear
• Joshua Shaffer, 19, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Michael Kinser, 39, Russellville: hold for court
• Gerald Adam Pearson, 44, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, Thomas 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Curtis Jason Wright, 49, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)
• Jenna Brown, 31, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd degree)
June 7
• Charles C. Scott, 32, Pikeville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving parole violation warrant
• Thomas Downer, 30, Winchester: burglary, 2nd degree
• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 49, Richmond: hold for court
• Mellisa Kay Mason, 42, Berea: hold for court
• Brandy Azbill, 36, Berea: hold for court
• Scottie Lynn McGuire, 49, Richmond: hold for court
• Jessie W. Wagers, 30, Berea: hold for court
• Terrence Raines, 61, Richmond: hold for court
• Warren Glen McKinney, 49, Waco: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Nathan Hisle, 29, Richmond: hold for court
• Buffie Blair, 49, Berea: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Scotty A. Childers, 52, Somerset: hold for court
• Jessica R. Wills, 33, Winchester: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Rodney Shane Hix, 46, Irvine: hold for court
• Christopher Epperson, Jr. 27, Irvine: hold for court
• John Franklin Stevens, 51, Irvine: bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Brian K. Abner, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christian Stamper, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
