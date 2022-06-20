Madison County Detention Center: June 5 - 8, 2022

June 5

 

• Alexis Johns, 21, Louisville:  failure to appear

• John Christopher Stone, Jr., 20, Ashland:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); 

• Maureshia Ware, 21, Louisville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Trevor F. Smith, 26, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); criminal mischief – 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Lori Jean Hazelwood-Palmer, 37, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence

• Dustin L. Allen, 42, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; improper lane usage b- vehicles keep right to pass except to pass

• Jeffery S. Kelley, 52, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st 

• Margie Lydia Osborne, 42, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Lilliann Reed, 26, Waco:  failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); failure to appear

• Tyler Lee Money, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Daniel Ray Hays, 19, Lancaster:  unlawful possession of a weapon on school property

• Doug Williams, 44, Louisville:  failure to appear

June 6

 

• Lindsey Henson, 28, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Richard Todd Johnson, 46, Crab Orchard:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; rear license not illuminated

• Gary W. Wilder, Jr., 26, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Joshua A. Johnson, 34, Mason, Ohio:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Joseph Callahan, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Christerfer J. Jones, 46, Cincinnati, Ohio:  failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Jefferey L. Farris, 50, Gray:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• Alaysha M. Herrington, 22, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Grover Cleveland Botkin, 57, Richmond:  flagrant non- support (2 counts); failure to appear

• Jeremy Scott Burns, 43, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jason Seeley, 26, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jordan Ryan Thomas, 28, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Allison P. Young, 22, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear -0 citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• William C. Willis, 62, Richmond:  serving time

• Jason Shepherd, 23, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd

 

June 7

 Darrell Wayne Stamper, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Charlie H. Isaacs, 52, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sst offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Billy J. carter, 30, Berea:  failure to appear

• Chester Dwayne Hunter, 36, Melvin:  serving parole violation warrant

• Bryan Rader, 43, McKee:  failure to appear; failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Jeffery Carlton, 48, Lancaster: failure to appear

• Joseph Estep, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Theresa W. Smallwood, 28, Beattyville:  hold for court

• Josiah L. Moses, 22, Winchester:  hold for court

• Michael Cornett, 34, Richmond:  violation of condition of release

• Phillip Bradley Newman, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Byron Keith Wathen 47, Beattyville:  execute warrant (for federal agency)

• Christy Renea Hamilton43, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation

• William Anthony Simmons, 38, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kaitlynn Hicks, 25, Richmond:  hold for court

• Brad S. Hardy, 45, Irvine:  failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant

• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 34, McKee:  hold for court

• Michael James Ramsdell, 34, Richmond: failure to appear

• Samuel Luther Isaacs, 37, Richmond:  hold for court

• Thomas Estes, 33, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Donald Cain Roe, 44, Richmond: failure to appear

• Joseph Glynn Fryer, 44, Richmond:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• James A. Burrell, 54, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

June 8

 

• Whitney Thompson, 19, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Patricia Beck, 47, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Thomas Brent Tyler Crowe, 30, Berea:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking, auto $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offend (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Amanda Ruth Edington (Spicer), 44, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brandon Lee Walters, 28, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or greater offense; drug paraphernalia; buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt

• Timothy Lyle Thacker, 36, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Jessica Marie Maurice, 34, Berea:  hold for court

• Craig A. Taylor, 33, Versailles:  hold for court

• Brian Doty, 55, Berea:  hold for court

• Jeffrey Lynn Stamper, 58, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Matthew Daniel Jones, 34, Waco:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000

• Jerry D. Stone, 54, Richmond:  hold for court

• Steven Wesley Henry, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• William Kyle Holt, 35, Berea:  disregarding stop sign; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Amanda Gail Collins, 35, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree

•Paul Edward Felty, 35, Mount Vernon:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 3rd; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

