Madison County Detention Center: June 5 - 8, 2022

June 5
• Alexis Johns, 21, Louisville: failure to appear
• John Christopher Stone, Jr., 20, Ashland: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense);
• Maureshia Ware, 21, Louisville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Trevor F. Smith, 26, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); criminal mischief – 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Lori Jean Hazelwood-Palmer, 37, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
• Dustin L. Allen, 42, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; improper lane usage b- vehicles keep right to pass except to pass
• Jeffery S. Kelley, 52, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Margie Lydia Osborne, 42, Irvine: failure to appear
• Lilliann Reed, 26, Waco: failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); failure to appear
• Tyler Lee Money, 26, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Daniel Ray Hays, 19, Lancaster: unlawful possession of a weapon on school property
• Doug Williams, 44, Louisville: failure to appear
June 6
• Lindsey Henson, 28, Lexington: failure to appear
• Richard Todd Johnson, 46, Crab Orchard: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; rear license not illuminated
• Gary W. Wilder, Jr., 26, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Joshua A. Johnson, 34, Mason, Ohio: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Joseph Callahan, 28, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Christerfer J. Jones, 46, Cincinnati, Ohio: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Jefferey L. Farris, 50, Gray: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
• Alaysha M. Herrington, 22, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Grover Cleveland Botkin, 57, Richmond: flagrant non- support (2 counts); failure to appear
• Jeremy Scott Burns, 43, Richmond: hold for court
• Jason Seeley, 26, Richmond: hold for court
• Jordan Ryan Thomas, 28, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Allison P. Young, 22, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear -0 citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• William C. Willis, 62, Richmond: serving time
• Jason Shepherd, 23, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd
June 7
•
Darrell Wayne Stamper, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Charlie H. Isaacs, 52, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sst offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Billy J. carter, 30, Berea: failure to appear
• Chester Dwayne Hunter, 36, Melvin: serving parole violation warrant
• Bryan Rader, 43, McKee: failure to appear; failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Jeffery Carlton, 48, Lancaster: failure to appear
• Joseph Estep, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Theresa W. Smallwood, 28, Beattyville: hold for court
• Josiah L. Moses, 22, Winchester: hold for court
• Michael Cornett, 34, Richmond: violation of condition of release
• Phillip Bradley Newman, 53, Richmond: failure to appear
• Byron Keith Wathen 47, Beattyville: execute warrant (for federal agency)
• Christy Renea Hamilton43, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation
• William Anthony Simmons, 38, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kaitlynn Hicks, 25, Richmond: hold for court
• Brad S. Hardy, 45, Irvine: failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant
• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 34, McKee: hold for court
• Michael James Ramsdell, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Samuel Luther Isaacs, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Thomas Estes, 33, Irvine: failure to appear
• Donald Cain Roe, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph Glynn Fryer, 44, Richmond: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• James A. Burrell, 54, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
June 8
• Whitney Thompson, 19, Richmond: failure to appear
• Patricia Beck, 47, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Thomas Brent Tyler Crowe, 30, Berea: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking, auto $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offend (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Amanda Ruth Edington (Spicer), 44, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brandon Lee Walters, 28, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or greater offense; drug paraphernalia; buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt
• Timothy Lyle Thacker, 36, Irvine: failure to appear
• Jessica Marie Maurice, 34, Berea: hold for court
• Craig A. Taylor, 33, Versailles: hold for court
• Brian Doty, 55, Berea: hold for court
• Jeffrey Lynn Stamper, 58, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Matthew Daniel Jones, 34, Waco: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000
• Jerry D. Stone, 54, Richmond: hold for court
• Steven Wesley Henry, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• William Kyle Holt, 35, Berea: disregarding stop sign; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Amanda Gail Collins, 35, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree
•Paul Edward Felty, 35, Mount Vernon: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 3rd; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
