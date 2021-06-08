Madison County Detention Center: June 6, 2021

 • Jeremy Cockrell, 30, Richmond: speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; reckless driving

• Matthew Mink, 29, Broadhead, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Bradley Hardy, 20, Irvine, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age, .02 - .07

• Tawanna Isaacs, 27, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Joann Isaacs, 54, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Brandy Bishop, 32, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Melissa Dearing, 47, Berea:  unlawful access to computer, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500

• Larry Abney, 55, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Vonda Smith, 60, Moore’s Hill, IN:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Nestor Galvez-Morales, 7, Charlotte, KY:  failure to appear

• Ben Rose, 59, Manchester, KY:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you