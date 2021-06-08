Madison County Detention Center: June 6, 2021

• Jeremy Cockrell, 30, Richmond: speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; reckless driving
• Matthew Mink, 29, Broadhead, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Bradley Hardy, 20, Irvine, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age, .02 - .07
• Tawanna Isaacs, 27, Berea: theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Joann Isaacs, 54, Berea: theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Brandy Bishop, 32, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Melissa Dearing, 47, Berea: unlawful access to computer, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500
• Larry Abney, 55, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited
• Vonda Smith, 60, Moore’s Hill, IN: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Nestor Galvez-Morales, 7, Charlotte, KY: failure to appear
• Ben Rose, 59, Manchester, KY: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.