Madison County Detention Center: June 7 - 9, 2021

• Osorio Cruz, 34, Lexington, KY:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• William Farthing, 37, Berea:  driving on a suspended license – 1st offense

• Billy Ewing, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Melissa Putteet, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jason Short, 38, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no operator’s – moped license

• Denise Calderon, 28, Santa Fe Springs, CA:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Dustin Hall, 35, Tyner, KY:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ronald Rachford, 38, Richmond:  hold for other

• Matthew Maier, 36, Covington, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; endangering the welfare of a minor

• Jeanette Cotrell, 33, Fort Loramie, OH:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/posses; endanger the welfare of a minor; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana

• John Kemper, 45, Berea:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Billie McWhorter, 56, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

• Linda Gadd, 31, Mt. Vernon, KY:  receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Robert Wilburn, 39, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree; stalking 2nd degree

• Joseph Ryan, 36, Richmond:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense

 

June 8

• Shannon Mays, 46, Irvine, KY:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses

Andrew Means, 33, Irvine, KY:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jack Rasner, 39, Richmond:  menacing; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Brian Baker, 49, McKee, KY:  possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Jim Rhorer, 38, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband, 1st degree

• Carl Ruppe, 42, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Megan Oliver, 27, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Betty Moreland, 50, Stanton, KY:  failure to appear

• Paul Crabtree, 52, Irvine, KY:  failure to appear

• Skye Greene, 34, Irvine, KY:  failure to appear

 

June 9

• Scott Gates, 38, Cave City, KY:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Charity Roberson, 32, Hattiesburg, MS:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses

• Cameron Cochran, 21, Mt. Vernon, KY:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses

• Anthony Gerald, 39, Richmond:  theft by deception – include cold checks under $500; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 gram of cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (heroin); possession of marijuana

• Justin Curtis, 31, Richmond:  theft by deception or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Amanda Kilby, 47, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense

• Benjamin Gay, 54, Berea:  probation violation – for technical violation; serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Randy Frost, 34, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree

• Jordan Bailey, 33, Knightstown, IN:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Stephanie Ripberger, 31, Irvine, KY:  probation violation for felony offense

• Chris Moses, 25, Richmond, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Robert Weigel, 35, Crittenden, KY failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond:  commitment order

• Steven Denny, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jonathan Yount:  33, Williamsburg, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Matthew Jones, 33,  Richmond:  theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000

• Christopher Golden, 37, Georgetown, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Holly Smith, 31, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; illegal possession of a legend drug; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; passion of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

