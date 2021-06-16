Madison County Detention Center: June 7 - 9, 2021

• Osorio Cruz, 34, Lexington, KY: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• William Farthing, 37, Berea: driving on a suspended license – 1st offense
• Billy Ewing, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Melissa Putteet, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jason Short, 38, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no operator’s – moped license
• Denise Calderon, 28, Santa Fe Springs, CA: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Dustin Hall, 35, Tyner, KY: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ronald Rachford, 38, Richmond: hold for other
• Matthew Maier, 36, Covington, KY: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Jeanette Cotrell, 33, Fort Loramie, OH: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/posses; endanger the welfare of a minor; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
• John Kemper, 45, Berea: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Billie McWhorter, 56, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury
• Linda Gadd, 31, Mt. Vernon, KY: receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Robert Wilburn, 39, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree; stalking 2nd degree
• Joseph Ryan, 36, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration receipt; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense
June 8
• Shannon Mays, 46, Irvine, KY: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Andrew Means, 33, Irvine, KY: serving parole violation warrant
• Jack Rasner, 39, Richmond: menacing; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Brian Baker, 49, McKee, KY: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jim Rhorer, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband, 1st degree
• Carl Ruppe, 42, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Megan Oliver, 27, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Betty Moreland, 50, Stanton, KY: failure to appear
• Paul Crabtree, 52, Irvine, KY: failure to appear
• Skye Greene, 34, Irvine, KY: failure to appear
June 9
• Scott Gates, 38, Cave City, KY: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Charity Roberson, 32, Hattiesburg, MS: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Cameron Cochran, 21, Mt. Vernon, KY: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Anthony Gerald, 39, Richmond: theft by deception – include cold checks under $500; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 gram of cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (heroin); possession of marijuana
• Justin Curtis, 31, Richmond: theft by deception or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Amanda Kilby, 47, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense
• Benjamin Gay, 54, Berea: probation violation – for technical violation; serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Randy Frost, 34, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree
• Jordan Bailey, 33, Knightstown, IN: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Stephanie Ripberger, 31, Irvine, KY: probation violation for felony offense
• Chris Moses, 25, Richmond, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Robert Weigel, 35, Crittenden, KY failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond: commitment order
• Steven Denny, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jonathan Yount: 33, Williamsburg, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Matthew Jones, 33, Richmond: theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000
• Christopher Golden, 37, Georgetown, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Holly Smith, 31, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; illegal possession of a legend drug; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; passion of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
