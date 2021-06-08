Madison County Detention Center: June 7, 2021

• Osorio Cruz, 34, Lexington, KY: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• William Farthing, 37, Berea: driving on a suspended license – 1st offense
• Billy Ewing, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Melissa Putteet, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jason Short, 38, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no operator’s – moped license
• Denise Calderon, 28, Santa Fe Springs, CA: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Dustin Hall, 35, Tyner, KY: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ronald Rachford, 38, Richmond: hold for other
• Matthew Maier, 36, Covington, KY: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Jeanette Cotrell, 33, Fort Loramie, OH: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/posses; endanger the welfare of a minor; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
• John Kemper, 45, Berea: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Billie McWhorter, 56, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury
• Linda Gadd, 31, Mt. Vernon, KY: receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Robert Wilburn, 39, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree; stalking 2nd degree
• Joseph Ryan, 36, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration receipt; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense
