Madison County Detention Center: June 7, 2021

• Osorio Cruz, 34, Lexington, KY:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• William Farthing, 37, Berea:  driving on a suspended license – 1st offense

• Billy Ewing, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Melissa Putteet, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jason Short, 38, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no operator’s – moped license

• Denise Calderon, 28, Santa Fe Springs, CA:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Dustin Hall, 35, Tyner, KY:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ronald Rachford, 38, Richmond:  hold for other

• Matthew Maier, 36, Covington, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; endangering the welfare of a minor

• Jeanette Cotrell, 33, Fort Loramie, OH:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/posses; endanger the welfare of a minor; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana

• John Kemper, 45, Berea:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Billie McWhorter, 56, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

• Linda Gadd, 31, Mt. Vernon, KY:  receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Robert Wilburn, 39, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree; stalking 2nd degree

• Joseph Ryan, 36, Richmond:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you