Madison County Detention Center: June 8 - 12, 2023

June 8
• Ricky Pauley, 30, Richmond: one headlight; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Jarred Estepp, 24, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Jefferson Dylan White, 33, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Lenore Stroming, 50, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Steven Arthur Napier, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amanda Sue Erb, 40, Richmond: serving time
• Marcel Burdette, 24, Knoxville, Tennessee: serving time
• Fred Wayne Fishback, 69, Lexington: serving time
• Allen Heath, 63, Williamston, Michigan: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Curtis Douglas Jackson, 43, Berea: no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .058 -2nd (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; pace officer required to perform duty – interference prohibited
• Miranda Nicole Damrell, 46, Berea: failure to appear
• Chad R. Phillips, 25, Berea; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
• Jason Emmanuel Scrivner, 45, Emmalena: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); serving parole violation warrant
• Emma Geames, 19, Berea: contempt of court, libel slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree
June 9
• Aaron Schaffer, 24, Mt. Vernon: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear
• Kenneth Dewayne Biggs, 38, Waco: serving parole violation warrant
• Curtis D. McClure, 59, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear
• Gregory Bordelon, 45, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
08 – 1st; resisting arrest
• Krissy Dobbins, 39, Garnett: failure to appear
• Ula Barrett, 48, McKee: failure to appear
• Sandra Faye Sturgill, 46, Ravenna: failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense
• Thomas Brent Tyler Crowe, 31, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Buddy Feltner, 49, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Lavern Denise Crutcher, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Stanley Bentley, 55, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jessica Lauren Brooks, 31, Climax Springs, Missouri: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Tara Danielle Garner, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
• Cody Collins, 23, Richmond: serving weekends
June 10
• James Napier Stites, 36, Danville: disregarding traffic control device – stop light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 2nd
• Billy Joe Johnson, 39, Berea: failure to appear
• Adam C. Harrison, 44, Berea: reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Danny R. McKinney, 66, Richmond: failure to appear
June 11
• Jesse Dwight Daughtery, 32, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Caresa A. Waller, 32, Georgetown: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Matthew W. Anderson, 37, Somerset: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Michael Shawn Evans, 37, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence
• James B. Shelton, 57, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Diego Alberto Jose Guzman, 20, Richmond: speeding 22 mph over limit; no operator’s – moped license; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Kimberly H. Colegrove, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ethaniel Latherly, 20, Waco: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Georgetown: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Keith Whitaker, 53, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Darius Xavier Whitaker, 29, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Jeffery S. Marcum, 49, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Tammy Jean Berryman, 49, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Jarrad Burdette, 37, Brodhead: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; tampering with physical evidence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.