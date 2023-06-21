Madison County Detention Center: June 8 - 12, 2023

June 8

• Ricky Pauley, 30, Richmond:  one headlight; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Jarred Estepp, 24, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Jefferson Dylan White, 33, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Lenore Stroming, 50, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Steven Arthur Napier, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amanda Sue Erb, 40, Richmond:  serving time

• Marcel Burdette, 24, Knoxville, Tennessee: serving time

• Fred Wayne Fishback, 69, Lexington:  serving time

• Allen Heath, 63, Williamston, Michigan:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Curtis Douglas Jackson, 43, Berea:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .058 -2nd (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; pace officer required to perform duty – interference prohibited

• Miranda Nicole Damrell, 46, Berea:  failure to appear

• Chad R. Phillips, 25, Berea; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana

• Jason Emmanuel Scrivner, 45, Emmalena:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); serving parole violation warrant

• Emma Geames, 19, Berea:  contempt of court, libel slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree

June 9

• Aaron Schaffer, 24, Mt. Vernon:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear

• Kenneth Dewayne Biggs, 38, Waco:  serving parole violation warrant

• Curtis D. McClure, 59, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear

• Gregory Bordelon, 45, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

08 – 1st; resisting arrest

• Krissy Dobbins, 39, Garnett:  failure to appear

• Ula Barrett, 48, McKee:  failure to appear

• Sandra Faye Sturgill, 46, Ravenna:  failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense

• Thomas Brent Tyler Crowe, 31, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Buddy Feltner, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Lavern Denise Crutcher, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Stanley Bentley, 55, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jessica Lauren Brooks, 31, Climax Springs, Missouri: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Tara Danielle Garner, 37, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Cody Collins, 23, Richmond:  serving weekends

June 10

• James Napier Stites, 36, Danville:  disregarding traffic control device – stop light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 2nd

• Billy Joe Johnson, 39, Berea:  failure to appear

• Adam C. Harrison, 44, Berea:  reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Danny R. McKinney, 66, Richmond:  failure to appear

June 11

• Jesse Dwight Daughtery, 32, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Caresa A. Waller, 32, Georgetown:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Matthew W. Anderson, 37, Somerset:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Michael Shawn Evans, 37, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence

• James B. Shelton, 57, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Diego Alberto Jose Guzman, 20, Richmond: speeding 22 mph over limit; no operator’s – moped license; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Kimberly H. Colegrove, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ethaniel Latherly, 20, Waco:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Georgetown:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Keith Whitaker, 53, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Darius Xavier Whitaker, 29, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Jeffery S. Marcum, 49, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Tammy Jean Berryman, 49, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Jarrad Burdette, 37, Brodhead:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; tampering with physical evidence

Recommended for you