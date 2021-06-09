Madison County Detention Center: June 8, 2021

• Shannon Mays, 46, Irvine, KY: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Andrew Means, 33, Irvine, KY: serving parole violation warrant
• Jack Rasner, 39, Richmond: menacing; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Brian Baker, 49, McKee, KY: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jim Rhorer, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband, 1st degree
• Carl Ruppe, 42, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Megan Oliver, 27, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Betty Moreland, 50, Stanton, KY: failure to appear
• Paul Crabtree, 52, Irvine, KY: failure to appear
• Skye Greene, 34, Irvine, KY: failure to appear
