Madison County Detention Center: June 9 - 12, 2022

June 9 

 

• Ryan Cox, 30, McKee:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Brenda K. Smallwood, 48, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (5 counts)

• Michael D. Gibson, 53, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)- 2 counts; speeding, 25 mph over limit; failure to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Benjamin N. Neeley, 54, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Coy Ray Gregory, 43, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Denisha Lyn Edington, 37, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified

• Isaiah E. Hall, 38, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

 

June 10

 

• Brian Tolliver, 43, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; theft of identity of another without consent

• Rodney Parks, 50, Morehead: burglary, 1st degree; assault, 1st degree, assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; stalking – 1st degree; kidnapping-adult

• Vanessa Poynter, 34, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle/motorcycle function – without ignition interlock device; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia. – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Jennifer Sargent, 33, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; giving officer false identifying information; receiving stolen property; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts) ; failure to appear 3 counts); bail jumping, 1st degree (2 counts) ; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• James Parsons, 29, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Amanda Witt, 43, Manning, South Carolina:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Patrick Cain, 22, Waco:  serving parole violation warrant

• John Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick, serving weekends

• Ronnie Baxter Thomas, Jr., 27, Booneville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Charles Edward Williams, 55, Richmond:  failure to appear; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks; failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Crystal Marie Centers, 40, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jennifer R. Fugate, 35, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sst offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense’ failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; rear license no illuminated; improper display of registration plates; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Mark Randall Bush, 43, Lexington:  failure to appear; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of marijuana

• Allyssa Ball, 29, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Grant Wade Graham, 40, Berea:  failure to appear

• Daniel Wade Riddell, 46, Irvine:  public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

June 11

 

• Paul Townsend, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Randell Aaron Baggett, 28, Brodhead:  failure to appear

• Jonathan L. Hendricks, 37, Wichita Falls, Texas:  failure to appear

• Brandie Nicole Bishop, 33, Richmond:  probation violation. – for felony offense (3 counts)

• Hannah Robinson, 24, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Jesse Rose, 31, Berea:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 2dn degree, 2nd or greater offense (barbiturate); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; failure to appear

• Roy Keith Cope, 37, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Deashon Gowdy, 21, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; burglary, 1st degree

• Penelope Anne Powell, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jessica B. Foster, 41, Knoxville, Tennessee:  theft of identity of another without consent; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear 92 counts); probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Wesley J. McGuire, 43, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card

• Randy Lynn Abrams, 55, Waco: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

June 12

 

• Timothy Paul Johnson, II, 26, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Jose Garcia Ayala, 51, Richmond:  fugitive from another state -warrant required

• Nathan Allen Poff, 36, Richmond:  failure to.appear

• Michael Dwayne LeForce, 32, Lexington:  receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Mark Anthony Oldham, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cameron Wade Whaley, 22, Pride, Louisiana:  careless driving; no operator’s – moped license; terroristic threatening, 1st degree

• James Steven Earwood, 28, Albany:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Nancy Kaye Damrell, 46, not-given:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear (2 counts)

• James W. Kesinger, 49, Edinburg, Texas:  menacing; resisting arrest; theft of services; public intoxication – controlled substances (excludes alcohol0: possession of a a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kristi M. Hull, 25, Richmond:  public intoxication – control substance (excludes alcohol)

• Rashad Maraquarius Muhammed, 24, Louisville:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -n 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; nor registration plates

• Tiffany Kemen, 40, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

