Madison County Detention Center: June 9 - 12, 2022

June 9
• Ryan Cox, 30, McKee: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brenda K. Smallwood, 48, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (5 counts)
• Michael D. Gibson, 53, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)- 2 counts; speeding, 25 mph over limit; failure to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Benjamin N. Neeley, 54, Richmond: failure to appear
• Coy Ray Gregory, 43, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Denisha Lyn Edington, 37, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified
• Isaiah E. Hall, 38, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
June 10
• Brian Tolliver, 43, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; theft of identity of another without consent
• Rodney Parks, 50, Morehead: burglary, 1st degree; assault, 1st degree, assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; stalking – 1st degree; kidnapping-adult
• Vanessa Poynter, 34, Berea: operating a motor vehicle/motorcycle function – without ignition interlock device; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia. – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Jennifer Sargent, 33, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; giving officer false identifying information; receiving stolen property; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts) ; failure to appear 3 counts); bail jumping, 1st degree (2 counts) ; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• James Parsons, 29, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Amanda Witt, 43, Manning, South Carolina: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Patrick Cain, 22, Waco: serving parole violation warrant
• John Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick, serving weekends
• Ronnie Baxter Thomas, Jr., 27, Booneville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Charles Edward Williams, 55, Richmond: failure to appear; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks; failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Crystal Marie Centers, 40, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jennifer R. Fugate, 35, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sst offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense’ failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; rear license no illuminated; improper display of registration plates; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Mark Randall Bush, 43, Lexington: failure to appear; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of marijuana
• Allyssa Ball, 29, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Grant Wade Graham, 40, Berea: failure to appear
• Daniel Wade Riddell, 46, Irvine: public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
June 11
• Paul Townsend, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Randell Aaron Baggett, 28, Brodhead: failure to appear
• Jonathan L. Hendricks, 37, Wichita Falls, Texas: failure to appear
• Brandie Nicole Bishop, 33, Richmond: probation violation. – for felony offense (3 counts)
• Hannah Robinson, 24, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Jesse Rose, 31, Berea: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 2dn degree, 2nd or greater offense (barbiturate); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; failure to appear
• Roy Keith Cope, 37, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Deashon Gowdy, 21, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; burglary, 1st degree
• Penelope Anne Powell, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jessica B. Foster, 41, Knoxville, Tennessee: theft of identity of another without consent; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear 92 counts); probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Wesley J. McGuire, 43, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
• Randy Lynn Abrams, 55, Waco: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
June 12
• Timothy Paul Johnson, II, 26, Irvine: failure to appear
• Jose Garcia Ayala, 51, Richmond: fugitive from another state -warrant required
• Nathan Allen Poff, 36, Richmond: failure to.appear
• Michael Dwayne LeForce, 32, Lexington: receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Mark Anthony Oldham, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cameron Wade Whaley, 22, Pride, Louisiana: careless driving; no operator’s – moped license; terroristic threatening, 1st degree
• James Steven Earwood, 28, Albany: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Nancy Kaye Damrell, 46, not-given: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear (2 counts)
• James W. Kesinger, 49, Edinburg, Texas: menacing; resisting arrest; theft of services; public intoxication – controlled substances (excludes alcohol0: possession of a a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kristi M. Hull, 25, Richmond: public intoxication – control substance (excludes alcohol)
• Rashad Maraquarius Muhammed, 24, Louisville: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -n 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; nor registration plates
• Tiffany Kemen, 40, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
