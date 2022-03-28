Madison County Detention Center: March 10 - 13, 2022

March 10
• Nellie Stone, 33, Lexington: failure to appear
• Trevor F. Smith, 26, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Malkeithia Dansby, 24, Richmond: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle
• Joshua N. Anders, 31, Richmond: hold for court
• Deshawn K. Abbott, 35, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dalton Hoover, 24, Richmond: hold for court
• Sabrina Nicole Neeley, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Robert Garnett, 47, Richmond: hold for court
• Ronald Harold Reams, 43, not given: hold for court
• Michael Vaughn Pensol, 36, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Lindsey Robinson, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Michael Hall, 39, Winchester: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree’ public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Debra Sue Singleton, 57, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Shawn Jones, 39, Morehead: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Diana Kay Shanks, 37, Richmond: criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Scott Cline, 31, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
March 11
• Sasha Allen, 32, Berea: careless driving; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no operator’s – moped license
• Marshal Keith, 43, Berea: violation of KY PO/DVO
• Ericka S. Deakins, 32, Richmond: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, content for vehicle, $500 but less than $1,000
• Kenneth Blalock, 20, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Joshua Shane Riddell, 33, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)
• David Allen Farmer, 49, Winchester, probation violation (for technical violation)
• Darrell Reese, 25, New Orleans, Louisiana: fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)
• Aaron Christopher Ferrell, 32, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense0
• Austin Lee Ruble, 25, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd offense (aggravated circumstances); driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• James S. Terry, 60, not- given: failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Justin L. Kavanaugh, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – (4 grams or greater cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; failure to or improper signal; no operator’s -moped license; fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot); possession of marijuana; failure to appear
• Stephanie Nicole Jones, 38, Richmond: failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor
• Michael Dewayne Holt, 36, East Bernstadt: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
March 12
• Kristopher Cottrell, 42, not given: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Sharmar L. Beatty, 41, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jonathan Tackett, 38, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); reckless driving
• James Browning Goins, 47, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Gavin Broaddus, 20, Richmond: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); prescription-controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of marijuana
March 13
• James Douglas Foster, 20, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Kimberly Michelle Hummel, 51, Lexington: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security-1st offense; license to be in possession; no operators-moped license; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear
• Brandon L. Campbell, 40, Harrodsburg: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Corey T. Harrison, 30, Richmond: disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Allison P. Young, 21, Owensburg, Indiana: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Matthew Young, 26, Owensburg, Indiana: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Casey Combs, 34, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Anna Beth Hardiman, 47, Richmond: public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Patricia L. Rogers, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
