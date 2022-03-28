Madison County Detention Center: March 10 - 13, 2022

March 10

• Nellie Stone, 33, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Trevor F. Smith, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Malkeithia Dansby, 24, Richmond:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle

• Joshua N. Anders, 31, Richmond:  hold for court

• Deshawn K. Abbott, 35, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dalton Hoover, 24, Richmond:  hold for court

• Sabrina Nicole Neeley, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Robert Garnett, 47, Richmond:  hold for court

• Ronald Harold Reams, 43, not given:  hold for court

• Michael Vaughn Pensol, 36, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Lindsey Robinson, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Michael Hall, 39, Winchester:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree’ public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Debra Sue Singleton, 57, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Shawn Jones, 39, Morehead:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Diana Kay Shanks, 37, Richmond:  criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Scott Cline, 31, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

 

March 11

• Sasha Allen, 32, Berea:  careless driving; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no operator’s – moped license

• Marshal Keith, 43, Berea:  violation of KY PO/DVO

• Ericka S. Deakins, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, content for vehicle, $500 but less than $1,000

• Kenneth Blalock, 20, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Joshua Shane Riddell, 33, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)

• David Allen Farmer, 49, Winchester, probation violation (for technical violation)

• Darrell Reese, 25, New Orleans, Louisiana:  fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts) 

• Aaron Christopher Ferrell, 32, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense0

• Austin Lee Ruble, 25, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd offense (aggravated circumstances); driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense 

• James S. Terry, 60, not- given:  failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

• Justin L. Kavanaugh, 36, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – (4 grams or greater cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; failure to or improper signal; no operator’s -moped license; fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot); possession of marijuana; failure to appear

• Stephanie Nicole Jones, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor

• Michael Dewayne Holt, 36, East Bernstadt:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) 

 

March 12

• Kristopher Cottrell, 42, not given:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Sharmar L. Beatty, 41, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jonathan Tackett, 38, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); reckless driving

• James Browning Goins, 47, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Gavin Broaddus, 20, Richmond:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); prescription-controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of marijuana

 

March 13

• James Douglas Foster, 20, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Kimberly Michelle Hummel, 51, Lexington:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security-1st offense; license to be in possession; no operators-moped license; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear

• Brandon L. Campbell, 40, Harrodsburg:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Corey T. Harrison, 30, Richmond:  disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Allison P. Young, 21, Owensburg, Indiana:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Matthew Young, 26, Owensburg, Indiana:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Casey Combs, 34, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Anna Beth Hardiman, 47, Richmond:  public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Patricia L. Rogers, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

