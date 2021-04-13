Madison County Detention Center: March 10, 2021 - Updated

• William Robertson, 56, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
• Fredrick Williams, 39, Richmond, (charges pending)
• Stephanie Battle, 45, Richmond, failure to appear
• Kelvin Battle, 37, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Logan Reed, 32, Richmond, criminal mischief 1st degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, escape 2nd degree, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor offense
• Bobby Horn, 36, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Shane Vance, 41, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), failure to appear
• Willie Hunter, 52, Crab Orchard, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury, unauthorized use of motor vehicle 1st offense
• Jesse Bowling, 46, Winchester, KY, driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, no registration plates
• Steven Nsubuga, 39, Richmond, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Forest Manges, 39, Berea, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render assistance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, failure to produce insurance card
• James Neeley, 48, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Andrew Simpson, 43, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
