Madison County Detention Center: March 12 - 15, 2023

March 13
• Barry Robinson, 27, Richmond: probation violation – for technical violation (2 counts)
• Antonio Beckham, 52, Richmond: hold for court
• Anthony Lee Calton, 55, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 2 counts)
• Everett Steven Durham, 55, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
• Nathan Hisle, 29, Berea: hold for court
• Randall Lee Rhorer, 53, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Harry Mercer, 55, Richmond: theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts); theft by deception – include cold checks
March 14
• Samuel Luther Isaacs, 38, Richmond: hold for court
• David Holt, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Casey Joe McKiddy, 36, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Deontae L. Pippens, Jr., 31, Cleveland, Ohio: receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Ladonna Susan Riddell, 42, Irvine: hold for court
• Eddie Ray Young, 47, Irvine: hold for court
• Tasha Marie Guarin, 33, Glen Ridge, Florida: hold for court
• Randall C. Hall, 37, Berea: assault, 4th degree domestic violence (no visible injury); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Paul Mitchem, 37, not specified: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting; possession of marijuana
• Gerald Adam Pearson, 44, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
March 15
• Christian Knuckles, 20, Richmond: possession of marijuana; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no operator’s-moped license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Anthony Lawrence Bartley, 39, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Jefferson Dylan White, 33, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Timothy Chad Renfro, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• Vera Walker, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Harold Edwards, 34, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Victoria Baker, 46, Berea: receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance – 3rd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more
• Mackenzie Kelly, 25, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); no registration plate; no registration receipt; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ricky Dale Slone, 55, Richmond: hold for court
• Joshua Elad Ritchie, 37, Cynthiana: failure to appear
• Samuel V. Geames, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 40, Richmond
• David Howard, 53, Crab Orchard: failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; illegal possession of legend drug; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.8 -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration receipt; failure to appear; probation violation (felony offense); no registration plates; improper display of registration plate; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license;
