Madison County Detention Center: March 12 - 15, 2023

March 13

• Barry Robinson, 27, Richmond:  probation violation – for technical violation (2 counts)

• Antonio Beckham, 52, Richmond:  hold for court

• Anthony Lee Calton, 55, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 2 counts)

• Everett Steven Durham, 55, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

• Nathan Hisle, 29, Berea:  hold for court

• Randall Lee Rhorer, 53, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Harry Mercer, 55, Richmond:  theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts); theft by deception – include cold checks

 

March 14

• Samuel Luther Isaacs, 38, Richmond:  hold for court

• David Holt, 42, Richmond:  hold for court

• Casey Joe McKiddy, 36, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Deontae L.  Pippens, Jr., 31, Cleveland, Ohio:  receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Ladonna Susan Riddell, 42, Irvine:  hold for court

• Eddie Ray Young, 47, Irvine:  hold for court

• Tasha Marie Guarin, 33, Glen Ridge, Florida:  hold for court

• Randall C. Hall, 37, Berea:  assault, 4th degree domestic violence (no visible injury); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Paul Mitchem, 37, not specified:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting; possession of marijuana

• Gerald Adam Pearson, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

 

March 15

• Christian Knuckles, 20, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no operator’s-moped license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Anthony Lawrence Bartley, 39, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jefferson Dylan White, 33, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Timothy Chad Renfro, 41, Richmond:  hold for court

• Vera Walker, 42, Richmond:  hold for court

• Harold Edwards, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Victoria Baker, 46, Berea:  receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin);  (methamphetamine); possession  of a controlled substance – 3rd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more

• Mackenzie Kelly, 25, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); no registration plate; no registration receipt; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess 

• Ricky Dale Slone, 55, Richmond:  hold for court

• Joshua Elad Ritchie, 37, Cynthiana:  failure to appear

• Samuel V. Geames, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 40, Richmond

• David Howard, 53, Crab Orchard:  failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; illegal possession of legend drug; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.8 -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration receipt; failure to appear; probation violation (felony offense); no registration plates; improper display of registration plate; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; 

Recommended for you