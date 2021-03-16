Madison County Detention Center March 12, 2021

March 12

• Zakary White, 24, Berea, failure to produce insurance card, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -  2nd, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree  (motor vehicle)

• David Chasse, 32, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

•  Paul Dunaway, 34, Richmond, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)

• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition  (auto) - $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Jeremy Campbell, 37, Richmond,  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Blake Wilson, 31, Richmond,  probation violation for felony offense  (2 counts)

• Lakoya Hampton, 25, Dallas, TX, wanton endangerment 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Joshua Spurlock, 24,  Richmond, criminal mischief 1st degree, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, resisting arrest, indecent exposure 2nd degree, disorderly conduct 1st degree, wanton endangerment 2nd degree – police officer

• Charles Noland, 43, Waco, flagrant non-support

