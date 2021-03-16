Madison County Detention Center March 13, 2021

• Jonathan Day, 37, Corbin, KY, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Shannon Wade, 42, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Dwight Berry, 32, unknown, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Hannah Barber, 27, Richmond, burglary 2nd degree
• Charles Noland, 43, Waco, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot)
• Chelsea Allen, 27, Lexington, serving bench warrant for court (2 counts), failure to appear (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), promoting contraband – 1st degree
• William Allen, 30, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Allen Sperry, 38, Lexington, KY, criminal trespassing 3rd degree
