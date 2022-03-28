Madison County Detention Center: March 14 - 16, 2022

da M. Whittamore, 34, Richmond: serving parole vio9lation warrant
• Sarah Lisa Napier, 44, Richmond: rear license not illuminated; no operator’s – moped license; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), failure to appear
• Jeana M. Spry, 50, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Jonathon William Nester, 50, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Kelton J. Klemes, 25, Harrodsburg: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Christopher E. Gordon, 42, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.08 – 1st; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession
• Anthony C. Turner, 51, Richmond: failure to appear
• Calvin Lee Feltner, 50, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rickie A. White, 56, Irvine: speeding, 14 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Ernie Robinson, 60, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; failure to appear
March 15
• James Matthew Cheeks, 34, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operating license; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• James Mark Cheeks, 54, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, criminal trespassing, 3rd degree
• Courtney A. Shaw, 29, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents from vehicle $500 but less that $1,000; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Thomas Edward Rison, 39, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Joseph T. Browning, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• Destiny Means, 27, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Karen Michelle Still, 46, Paint Lick: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kevin Wiley, 31, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Damian M. Harrison, 26, Irvine: failure to appear
• Gregory Robert Seney, 43, Lancaster: failure to appear
• Scott Joseph Broughton, 51, Stanford: probation violation (for felony offense)
• David Stamper, 56, Frankfort: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Justin Dale Sadler, 47, Lawrenceburg, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Martin W. Moore, 46, Jackson: serving bench warrant for court (2 counts); failure to appear
• Channing Lee Roberts, 29, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Demetrious Whiting,22, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking, automobile -$10,000 but less than $1,000,000; fraudulent use of credit card - $500 but less than $10,000
• Cameron Barrett, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Arthur Hill, 54, Williamsburg, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts); failure to appear
• Gary L. LaFountain, 47, Irvine: failure to appear, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Daniel Damrell, 29, Richmond: failure to appear, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree
March 16
• Leeann A. White, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Thomas Dawes, 21, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Chris Shawn Spoonamore, 41, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; giving officer false identifying information, theft of identity of another without consent; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, menacing
• Richard Archer, 33, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Marcus Thomas, 43, Richmond: serving bench warrant for court (2 counts)
• Patricia Stamper, 66, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Justin Keith Cooper, 32, Louisville: assault, 4th degree (domestic v
