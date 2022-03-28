Madison County Detention Center: March 14 - 16, 2022

da M. Whittamore, 34, Richmond:  serving parole vio9lation warrant

• Sarah Lisa Napier, 44, Richmond:  rear license not illuminated; no operator’s – moped license; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), failure to appear

• Jeana M. Spry, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Jonathon William Nester, 50, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Kelton J. Klemes, 25, Harrodsburg:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Christopher E. Gordon, 42, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.08 – 1st; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession

• Anthony C. Turner, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Calvin Lee Feltner, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rickie A. White, 56, Irvine:  speeding, 14 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Ernie Robinson, 60, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; failure to appear

 

March 15

• James Matthew Cheeks, 34, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operating license; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• James Mark Cheeks, 54, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, criminal trespassing, 3rd degree

• Courtney A. Shaw, 29, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents from vehicle $500 but less that $1,000; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Thomas Edward Rison, 39, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Joseph T. Browning, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Destiny Means, 27, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Karen Michelle Still, 46, Paint Lick:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kevin Wiley, 31, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Damian M. Harrison, 26, Irvine: failure to appear

• Gregory Robert Seney, 43, Lancaster:  failure to appear

• Scott Joseph Broughton, 51, Stanford:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• David Stamper, 56, Frankfort:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Justin Dale Sadler, 47, Lawrenceburg, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Martin W. Moore, 46, Jackson:  serving bench warrant for court (2 counts); failure to appear

• Channing Lee Roberts, 29, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Demetrious Whiting,22, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking, automobile -$10,000 but less than $1,000,000; fraudulent use of credit card - $500 but less than $10,000

• Cameron Barrett, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Arthur Hill, 54, Williamsburg, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts); failure to appear

• Gary L. LaFountain, 47, Irvine:  failure to appear, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Daniel Damrell, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree

 

March 16

• Leeann A. White, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Thomas Dawes, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Chris Shawn Spoonamore, 41, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant; giving officer false identifying information, theft of identity of another without consent; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, menacing

• Richard Archer, 33, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Marcus Thomas, 43, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court (2 counts)

• Patricia Stamper, 66, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, 2nd degree

• Justin Keith Cooper, 32, Louisville: assault, 4th degree (domestic v

Recommended for you