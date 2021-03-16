Madison County Detention Center March 14, 2021

• Joshua Dixon, 37, Berea, serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Hogan Rose, 24, Richmond, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, failure to or improper signal, promoting contraband 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine)

 • Samuel Geames, 38, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Waylon Pickle, 39, McKee, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor, probation violation  for felony offense

• Adam Burns, 21, Richmond, failure to appear (2 counts)

