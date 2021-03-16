Madison County Detention Center March 15, 2021

• Darrell Short, 51, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (excludes alcohol), failure to or improper signal
• Casey Lainhart, 44, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking all others under $500, failure to appear (6 counts), robbery 2nd degree
• James Harrison, 55, Berea, failure to appear
• Delores Carswell, 63, Richmond, failure to appear
• Gregory Seney, 42, Lancaster, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and second offense, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Katreeka Hardy, 40, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense 9methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to illuminate head lamps, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), failure to issue insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
