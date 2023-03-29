Madison County Detention Center: March 16 - 19, 2023

March 16
• Jessica Davenport, 46, Richmond: theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $500 but less than $1,000
• Emily S. Davenport, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shirley Annette Lane, 48, Berea: criminal mischief – residential rental property, 1st degree (2 counts); no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; no registration receipt
• Kenya Lavar Willis, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kimberly H. Colegrove, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shahedda Cornelius, 29, Lexington: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; failure to wear seat belts
• Shawn Lee Holt, 34, London: hold for court
• Brandon Douglas, 31, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Joseph Clower, 32, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Austin G. Daniel, 25, Somerset: assault – 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); strangulation – 1st degree
• Angel Gooch, 41, Irvine: probation violation (for felony offense)
• William Luke Alexander, 27, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Donald Ray Pitts, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Patrick D. Lamb, 43, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Patrick R. Shouse, 54, Irvine: failure to appear
March 17
• Herbert D. Allen, 48, Richmond: receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to report address change to Department of Transportation
• Alvin D. Gross, 48, Richmond: public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Aaron Michael Smith, 24, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); failure to appear
• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Richmond: serving weekends
• Alexander Sumner, 34, Manchester: failure to appear
• Mohammed Salti, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio: sexual abuse, 1st degree; sodomy, 2nd degree; unlawful transaction with a minor- 1st – illegal sex act, under 18 years of age
• Jimmy Lee Ratliff, 33, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Everett W. Strong, 44, Nicholasville: commitment order
• Tee Jay Pennington, 63, Lexington: failure to appear
• Curtis Malone, 36, Newport: failure to appear
• Gunner Cornett, 20, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bruce Havenner, 56, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Toni C. Ransdell, 30, Houstonville: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
March 18
• Anthony Cleveland Foster, 33, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Michael L. Cheeks, 41, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Chase Sacca, 23, Nicholasville: rear license not illuminated; careless driving; no brake light (passenger vehicle); operating under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Nathan Hamilton, 39, Teaberry: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Gregory Wilson, 54, Richmond: commitment order
• Johnny W. Dunaway, 46, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• John Wayne Medley, 47, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; trafficking of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tesla Pearson, 24, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
March 19
• Lucas Roberto Miranda, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• Travis Powell, 45, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest
