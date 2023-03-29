Madison County Detention Center: March 16 - 19, 2023

March 16

• Jessica Davenport, 46, Richmond:  theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $500 but less than $1,000

• Emily S. Davenport, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shirley Annette Lane, 48, Berea:  criminal mischief – residential rental property, 1st degree (2 counts); no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; no registration receipt

• Kenya Lavar Willis, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kimberly H. Colegrove, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shahedda Cornelius, 29, Lexington:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; failure to wear seat belts

• Shawn Lee Holt, 34, London:  hold for court

• Brandon Douglas, 31, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Joseph Clower, 32, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Austin G. Daniel, 25, Somerset:  assault – 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); strangulation – 1st degree

• Angel Gooch, 41, Irvine:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• William Luke Alexander, 27, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Donald Ray Pitts, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Patrick D. Lamb, 43, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Patrick R. Shouse, 54, Irvine:  failure to appear

 March 17

• Herbert D. Allen, 48, Richmond:  receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to report address change to Department of Transportation

• Alvin D. Gross, 48, Richmond:  public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Aaron Michael Smith, 24, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); failure to appear

• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Alexander Sumner, 34, Manchester:  failure to appear

• Mohammed Salti, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio:  sexual abuse, 1st degree; sodomy, 2nd degree; unlawful transaction with a minor- 1st – illegal sex act, under 18 years of age

• Jimmy Lee Ratliff, 33, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Everett W. Strong, 44, Nicholasville:  commitment order

• Tee Jay Pennington, 63, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Curtis Malone, 36, Newport:  failure to appear

• Gunner Cornett, 20, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bruce Havenner, 56, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Toni C. Ransdell, 30, Houstonville:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

 March 18

• Anthony Cleveland Foster, 33, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Michael L. Cheeks, 41, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Chase Sacca, 23, Nicholasville:  rear license not illuminated; careless driving; no brake light (passenger vehicle); operating under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Nathan Hamilton, 39, Teaberry:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Gregory Wilson, 54, Richmond:  commitment order

• Johnny W. Dunaway, 46, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• John Wayne Medley, 47, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; trafficking of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tesla Pearson, 24, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

 March 19

• Lucas Roberto Miranda, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Travis Powell, 45, Richmond:  fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest

