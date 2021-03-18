Madison County Detention Center March 17, 2021

• Angie Abney, 42, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• David Fugate, 48, Louisville, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), no registration plates, no registration receipt, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, strangulation 1st degree, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), failure to appear
• Steven Miller, 31, Berea, failure to appear
• Johnny Hutchins, 53, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Eduardo Zamora, 51, Winton, CA, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Michael Epperson, 33, Loyal, KY, operating on a suspended or revolked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, criminal mischief 2nd degree
• Delora Hurt, 37, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense
