Madison County Detention Center March 18, 2021

• Abigail Moss, 29, McKee, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 –1st, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, wanton endangerment 2nd degree
• Tobi Hall, 48, Berea, serving bench warrant for court
• John Stephens, 40, Richmond, failure to appear
• Robert Stewart, 39, London, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 or more but less than $10,000, criminal mischief 2nd degree
• Madison Gregory, 20, London, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 or more but less than $10,000, criminal mischief 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Kyle Harrington, 33, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offenses
• Amber Austing, 35, Mt. Vernon, KY, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Breanna Neace, 25, Berea, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1st , possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of open alcohol beverage contain in motor vehicle prohibited
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.