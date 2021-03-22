• Tyler Money, 25, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), non-payment of court costs, fees or fines • Christopher Barker, 40, Richmond, serving parole warrant • Leslie Harris, 39, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order • Allen Strickland, 43, Owensboro, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), failure to wear seat belts, no operator’s – moped license,, failure to produce insurance card, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines • Jason Dunn, 39, Richmond, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), careless driving
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update as of 2-24-21
- Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
Latest News
- Madison County Detention Center March 21, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center March 19, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center Recap for March 4 - 6, 2021
- Wife refused to follow doctor’s advice, despite the consequences
- Reflection taken from The Berea Citizen March 15, 2001
- We keep shining the light on the news
- Berea Police Log
- Madison County Detention Center March 18, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Missing Berea woman found safe
- Berea Police Log
- Berea College defends hosting controversial event
- Madison County Detention Center March 15, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center March 17, 2021
- Pool, dog park given green light
- Madison County Detention Center March 13, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center March 18, 2021
- Berea College hosting event addressing 'white citizenship as terorism'
- Darrell Wayne Lamb, Jr.
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.