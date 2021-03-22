Madison County Detention Center March 19, 2021

• Tyler Money, 25, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), non-payment of court costs, fees or fines • Christopher Barker, 40, Richmond, serving parole warrant • Leslie Harris, 39, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order • Allen Strickland, 43, Owensboro, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), failure to wear seat belts, no operator’s – moped license,, failure to produce insurance card, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines • Jason Dunn, 39, Richmond, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), careless driving

