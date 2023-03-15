Madison County Detention Center: March 2 - 5, 2023

March 2
• John L. Fain, II, 61, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Edward Lee Newton, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Logan Troy Young, 27, Burlington: failure to appear; non-payment of fines; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kimberly Ann Coomer, 50, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol
• Christopher J. Workman, 39, Richmond: sodomy – 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age
• Michael S. Mays, 43, Berea: rape – 1st degree; sexual abuse – 1st degree; strangulation – 1st degree; incest – forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age
• Victor Louis Jackson, 36, Richmond: strangulation – 1st degree; assault – 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 39, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: failure to appear
March 3
• Shelly Baker, 41, Irvine: failure to appear
• Brian Tolliver, 43, Buckner: resisting arrest; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree 92 counts); assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Buddy Feltner, 48, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Timothy Crossley, 35, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Jason Lee Lear, 38, Lancaster: failure to appear; serving time
• Jose De Jesus Avalos Quezanda, 39, Nicholasville: burglary, 2nd degree; sexual abuse – 3rd degree; indecent exposure – 2nd degree
• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• South Hicks, Jr., 56, London: trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative); trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree (greater than or 2 grams of methamphetamine)
• Jordan Wager, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Keaton Taylor, 18, Lancaster: failure to illuminate head lamps; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating motor vehicle under alcohol/drugs/ETC .08 *aggravated circumstances) 2nd
• Nickey K. Rice, 64, Jellico, Tennessee: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
March 4
• Bobby Gene Newcomb, 61, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; no operator’s-moped license; failure to produce insurance card
• Christian New, 19, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Gary Wayne Cowan, 42, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; failure to produce insurance card
• Latricia H. Johnson, 40, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree
• Gregory Wilson, 54, Richmond: commitment order
• Brandon S. Coffey, 32, Irvine: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Bruce Havener, 66, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Farris Gene Callahan, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of marijuana
• Brandon Douglas, 31, Pioneer, Tennessee: failure to appear
• Adam K. Means, 21, Berea: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); instructional permit violations; improper turning; failure to or improper signal; following another vehicle too closely; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Johnothan Emanual Harris, 31, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
March 5
• Jennifer Davis, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brandon Wehry, 38, Richmond: unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; strangulation – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Bobby Allen, 20, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); resisting arrest; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Renda C. Hunt, 61, Berea: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.