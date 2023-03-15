Madison County Detention Center: March 2 - 5, 2023

March 2

John L. Fain, II, 61, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Edward Lee Newton, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Logan Troy Young, 27, Burlington:  failure to appear; non-payment of fines; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Kimberly Ann Coomer, 50, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol

• Christopher J. Workman, 39, Richmond:  sodomy – 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age

• Michael S. Mays, 43, Berea:  rape – 1st degree; sexual abuse – 1st degree; strangulation – 1st degree; incest – forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age

• Victor Louis Jackson, 36, Richmond:  strangulation – 1st degree; assault – 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear

March 3

• Shelly Baker, 41, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Brian Tolliver, 43, Buckner: resisting arrest; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree 92 counts); assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Buddy Feltner, 48, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Timothy Crossley, 35, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Jason Lee Lear, 38, Lancaster:  failure to appear; serving time

• Jose De Jesus Avalos Quezanda, 39, Nicholasville:  burglary, 2nd degree; sexual abuse – 3rd degree; indecent exposure – 2nd degree

• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• South Hicks, Jr., 56, London:  trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative); trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree (greater than or 2 grams of methamphetamine)

• Jordan Wager, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Keaton Taylor, 18, Lancaster:  failure to illuminate head lamps; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating motor vehicle under alcohol/drugs/ETC .08 *aggravated circumstances) 2nd

• Nickey K. Rice, 64, Jellico, Tennessee:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

 

March 4

• Bobby Gene Newcomb, 61, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; no operator’s-moped license; failure to produce insurance card

• Christian New, 19, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Gary Wayne Cowan, 42, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; failure to produce insurance card

• Latricia H. Johnson, 40, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 2nd degree

• Gregory Wilson, 54, Richmond:  commitment order

• Brandon S. Coffey, 32, Irvine: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Bruce Havener, 66, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Farris Gene Callahan, 48, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of marijuana

• Brandon Douglas, 31, Pioneer, Tennessee:  failure to appear

• Adam K. Means, 21, Berea:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); instructional permit violations; improper turning; failure to or improper signal; following another vehicle too closely; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Johnothan Emanual Harris, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

March 5

• Jennifer Davis, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brandon Wehry, 38, Richmond:  unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; strangulation – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Bobby Allen, 20, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); resisting arrest; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Renda C. Hunt, 61, Berea:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

