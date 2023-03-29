Madison County Detention Center: March 20 - 22, 2023

March 20

• David Rust, 63, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Ragan Durham, 27, Manchester:  failure to appear

• Wesley Dewayne Singleton, 58, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jacob Lee Henry, 28, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Larry Ryan Dunaway, 44, Richmond:  burglary, 3rd degree

• Ryan Otterson, 25, Berea:  failure to appear

• Shaun Douglas Smith, 41, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

 

March 21

• Brittany R. Wilson, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joseph Clark, 30, Richmond:  flagrant non-support

• Ryan T. Martin, 19, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Crystal Lynn Morris, 41, Cincinnati, Ohio:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Ronald Vincent Burke, 27, Detroit Michigan:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 1st degree; possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

• Gregory Lee Jones, 45, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Richard B. Hadden, 42, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Darius Martin, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Chelsea Nykhole Stewart, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, Manchester:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Andrew Lowery, 49, Detroit, Michigan:  serving bench warrant for court; trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin)

• Crystal Little, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Erik Oliver, 36, Richmond: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); failure to appear  

 

March 22

• Britten Combs, 31, Detroit, Michigan:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Eddie Griffin, 50, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin)

• Brandon Gayle White, 35, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jason Oliver, 36, Detroit, Michigan:  receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)

• Jennings Christopher Harris, 53, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams fentanyl); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)

• Jessica N. Zambrano, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Damion Werle Mardis, 31, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• April Stamper, 47, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Troy A. Riddell, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Haskell Shawn Varney, 50, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense

• Joshua Byron Brewer, 37, Livingston:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Karl Pittman, 49, Mt. Vernon:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Duke A. Brinager, 48, Richmond:  serving time

• Eric Ross, 52, Richmond:  strangulation, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening,3rd degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Tylor A. Miller, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

Recommended for you