Madison County Detention Center: March 20 - 22, 2023

March 20
• David Rust, 63, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Ragan Durham, 27, Manchester: failure to appear
• Wesley Dewayne Singleton, 58, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jacob Lee Henry, 28, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Larry Ryan Dunaway, 44, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree
• Ryan Otterson, 25, Berea: failure to appear
• Shaun Douglas Smith, 41, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
March 21
• Brittany R. Wilson, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph Clark, 30, Richmond: flagrant non-support
• Ryan T. Martin, 19, Richmond: failure to appear
• Crystal Lynn Morris, 41, Cincinnati, Ohio: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Ronald Vincent Burke, 27, Detroit Michigan: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 1st degree; possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
• Gregory Lee Jones, 45, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Richard B. Hadden, 42, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Darius Martin, 26, Richmond: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Chelsea Nykhole Stewart, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, Manchester: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Andrew Lowery, 49, Detroit, Michigan: serving bench warrant for court; trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin)
• Crystal Little, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Erik Oliver, 36, Richmond: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); failure to appear
March 22
• Britten Combs, 31, Detroit, Michigan: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Eddie Griffin, 50, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin)
• Brandon Gayle White, 35, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jason Oliver, 36, Detroit, Michigan: receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
• Jennings Christopher Harris, 53, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams fentanyl); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
• Jessica N. Zambrano, 26, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Damion Werle Mardis, 31, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• April Stamper, 47, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Troy A. Riddell, 58, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Haskell Shawn Varney, 50, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense
• Joshua Byron Brewer, 37, Livingston: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Karl Pittman, 49, Mt. Vernon: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Duke A. Brinager, 48, Richmond: serving time
• Eric Ross, 52, Richmond: strangulation, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening,3rd degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Tylor A. Miller, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.