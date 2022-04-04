Madison County Detention Center: March 20 - 23, 2022

March 20

• Nancy Jane Roark, 51, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance. 1st

• Linda Faye Perrin, 56, Richmond:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts); theft by deception – include cold checks $500 but less than $1,000; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000

Tommy Ray Edington, 40, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree- domestic violence; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)

• Franscisco Vasquez, 33, Richmond:  disregarding a stop sign; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Delores J. Sparks, 44, Richmond:  robbery, 2nd degree; burglary, 2nd degree; possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); falsely reporting an incident

• Kevin Ryan Cain, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Tony Ray Gay, 31, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking, contents from vehicle

• Alexia Kemp, 26, not-given; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Austin Krug, 24, Richmond:  speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; improper passing; failure to or improper signal

• Brandy Webb, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor

• Rami Mayhall, 36, Neoga, Illinois:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

March 21

• Keisha Jay Wilson, 28, Corbin:  public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joyce Ann Day, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Brandon Bullock, 36, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of operating alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle

• Eltron Bailey, 32, not given:  hold for court

• Vincent Lemarr Herring, 26, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Faylyn Newdigate-Hester, 49, Baxter:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Kenneth Roberson, 40, Richmond:  trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); illegal possession of a legend drug; possession off a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (LSD); prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st degree

 • Jim Bradley Rhorer, 38, Richmond:  trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• William D. Jones, 51, Dayton, Ohio:  trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); tampering with physical evidence

• Larry James Lawson, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear; theft of retail merchandise for resale, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Eric C. Hodson, 43, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Joseph Faris, 37, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

March 22

• James Timothy Winkler, 41, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Ronald Abner, 60, Tyner:  failure to appear

• Thomas Shannon Smallwood, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Brittany Thomas, 25, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Andrea Thomas, 41, Winchester:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Everett Steven Durham, 54, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Tyler Huston Adams, 32, Berea:  driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense

• Emily Ann Shouse, 36, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Secily Baxter, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Gregory M. Lainhart, 53, Richmond:  non-payment of courts, fees, or fines; failure to appear

• Christopher Colton Noland, 25, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance’ criminal mischief, 1st degree; failure to produce insurance card

March 23

• Harold Ray Craft, 52, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Deashon Gowdy, 21, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Jason E. Caskey, 36, Mt. Sterling:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (5 counts); giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another without consent; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest

• Rodney Wayne Agee, 42, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Jeremy Martin Reynolds, 34, Somerset:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Damien Ray McCain, 36, Lexington:  failure to appear

• David Kearns, 60, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000

• Monroe Dale Wright, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jonathan Keith Witt, 36, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Randy Earl Kilby, 40, Richmond:  no operator’s – moped license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Rebecca Lynn Willis, 41, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Troy Demetrius Harris, 48, Lexington:  serving bench warrant for court

• Casey Hayes, 30, Richmond:  possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Recommended for you