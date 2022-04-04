Madison County Detention Center: March 20 - 23, 2022

March 20
• Nancy Jane Roark, 51, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance. 1st
• Linda Faye Perrin, 56, Richmond: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts); theft by deception – include cold checks $500 but less than $1,000; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000
Tommy Ray Edington, 40, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree- domestic violence; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)
• Franscisco Vasquez, 33, Richmond: disregarding a stop sign; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Delores J. Sparks, 44, Richmond: robbery, 2nd degree; burglary, 2nd degree; possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); falsely reporting an incident
• Kevin Ryan Cain, 48, Richmond: failure to appear; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Tony Ray Gay, 31, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking, contents from vehicle
• Alexia Kemp, 26, not-given; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Austin Krug, 24, Richmond: speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; improper passing; failure to or improper signal
• Brandy Webb, 24, Richmond: failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor
• Rami Mayhall, 36, Neoga, Illinois: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
March 21
• Keisha Jay Wilson, 28, Corbin: public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joyce Ann Day, 53, Richmond: failure to appear
• Brandon Bullock, 36, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of operating alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle
• Eltron Bailey, 32, not given: hold for court
• Vincent Lemarr Herring, 26, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Faylyn Newdigate-Hester, 49, Baxter: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Kenneth Roberson, 40, Richmond: trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); illegal possession of a legend drug; possession off a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (LSD); prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st degree
• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 38, Richmond: trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• William D. Jones, 51, Dayton, Ohio: trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); tampering with physical evidence
• Larry James Lawson, 34, Richmond: failure to appear; theft of retail merchandise for resale, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Eric C. Hodson, 43, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Joseph Faris, 37, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
March 22
• James Timothy Winkler, 41, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Ronald Abner, 60, Tyner: failure to appear
• Thomas Shannon Smallwood, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Brittany Thomas, 25, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Andrea Thomas, 41, Winchester: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Everett Steven Durham, 54, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Tyler Huston Adams, 32, Berea: driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense
• Emily Ann Shouse, 36, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Secily Baxter, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Gregory M. Lainhart, 53, Richmond: non-payment of courts, fees, or fines; failure to appear
• Christopher Colton Noland, 25, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance’ criminal mischief, 1st degree; failure to produce insurance card
March 23
• Harold Ray Craft, 52, Richmond: failure to appear
• Deashon Gowdy, 21, Lexington: failure to appear
• Jason E. Caskey, 36, Mt. Sterling: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (5 counts); giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another without consent; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest
• Rodney Wayne Agee, 42, Richmond: parole violation (for technical offense)
• Jeremy Martin Reynolds, 34, Somerset: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Damien Ray McCain, 36, Lexington: failure to appear
• David Kearns, 60, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000
• Monroe Dale Wright, 50, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jonathan Keith Witt, 36, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Randy Earl Kilby, 40, Richmond: no operator’s – moped license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Rebecca Lynn Willis, 41, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Troy Demetrius Harris, 48, Lexington: serving bench warrant for court
• Casey Hayes, 30, Richmond: possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
