Madison County Detention Center March 21, 2021

• Larry Thompson, 44, Richmond, serving probation violation warrant, burglary 3rd degree, criminal mischief 3rd degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree
• Timothy Huggins, 37, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• James Tomilson, 44, Somerset, KY, alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Keith Cates, 49, Richmond, criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Justin Dobbs, 31, Berea, failure to appear, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine)
• Everett Strong, 42,Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tommie Hayes, 29, Cincinnati, OH, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Etta Conner, 53, Irvine, KY, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Tara Kirby, 22, Mt. Vernon, criminal mischief 2nd degree, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Cody Ramsey, 28, Mt. Vernon, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), wanton endangerment 1st degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 but under $10,0000, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Kayla Marshall, 24, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
