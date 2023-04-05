Madison County Detention Center: March 23 - 25, 2023

March 23

• Jonathon M. Yarrington, 23, Richmond:  distribution of obscene matter to minors, 1st offense; possession of madder sex performance by minor under the age of 12 – 1st; tampering with physical evidence; procuring or promoting use of minor by electronic means

• Daniel W. Brezeale, 44, Berea:  failure to appear

• Brett Davidson, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jackie Ray Powell, 31, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

  Shelton King, 28, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Nicholia Smith, 52, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Frankie Jones, 53, Winchester:  hold for court

• Mario Dalton, 41, Richmond:  hold for court

• Leon Ratliff, 61, Winchester:  hold for court

• John Michael Brown, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Cleveland Hones, 67, Winchester:  hold for court

• Penelope Anne Powell, 46, Waco:  failure to appear

• Pamela Baldwin, 60, McKee:  disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; leaving scene of accident = failure to render aid or assistance; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Ronnie Creech, 30, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Patrick Hacker, 19. Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1ST and 2nd offense)

 

March 24

• Alvin D. Gross, 48, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd

 offense)

• Eugene Truett, 34, McKee:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd

 offense)

• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68: serving weekends

• Valerie Spivey, 35, Richmond:  hold for court

• Akman Madden, 32, Richmond:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Brent Watson, 28, Richmond:  speeding, 15 mph over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense)

• Rebecca Kerry McWilliams, 45, Versailles:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

• Corey R. Roberts, 44, Lexington:  fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; reckless driving; speeding, 15 mph over limit; improper passing; disregarding stop sign; improperly passing on left side of road

• Charles Edward Denny, 35, Winchester:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Keith Michael Castle, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol

• Everett W. Strong, 44, Nicholasville:  serving weekends

• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine:  serving weekends

• Jerrod Douglas Abney, 36, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jessica Williams, 34, Berea:  rape, 2nd degree – no force; incest; sodomy, 2nd degree

• Anna Smith, 36, Beattyville:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Dixie Garthman, 53, Lancaster:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

March 25

• Robert Williams, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Aldolfo Castillejos Perez, 31, not given”. alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Carlos A. Roman-Moreno, 26, Douglas, Georgia:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest

• Jose A. Matias, 34, Dayton, Ohio:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; no operator’s – moped license; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; reckless driving

• Jaron Hamilton, 32, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana

• Austin C. Evans, 32, Berea:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Cole Lockhart, 21, Berea:  speeding, 15 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; careless driving; driving too fast for traffic conditions; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st; failure to produce insurance card

• Timothy Smith, 54, Richmond:  menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; arson, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Kayla Underwood, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• James W. Lear, 64, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt

• William Scott Masters, 51, Richmond; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• James Gregory McKinney, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Alicia G. Stewart, 43, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• William Thomas Flannery, 35, McKee:  failure to appear

• Jackie P. Johnson, 37, McKee:  failure to appear

• Thomas W. Estes:  34, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Rhonhda Gaynelle Endicott, 41, Richmond:  disregarding stop sign; failure to produce insurance card; trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess 

