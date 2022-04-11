Madison County Detention Center: March 24 - 27, 2022

March 24
• Jeffery Borders, 56, Lexington: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Paul D. Brown, Jr., 32, Dayhoit, Ohio: failure to wear seat belts; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); no operator’s – moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to or improper signal; trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct
• Dillon Lee Conner, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense
• Dustin Estes, 28, Nicholasville: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Bande Denity Gilbert, 47, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Michael Shane Gilbert, 26, McKee: fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Destiny Danielle Means, 19, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Destiny Means, 27, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, 1st degree
• Christopher Martel Newby, 36, Lebanon: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Shannon Peters, 47, Berea: failure to appear
• Sharon Quinn, 42, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Hannah Lee Robinson, 23, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Joseph Sell, 28, Berea: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest
• Caitlin Stokes, 26, Ages: failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); receiving stolen property (firearm); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Michael Reed Taylor, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christopher Ryan Terrill, 32, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentainil or fentanyl derivatives), 2 counts; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence
• Hunter Nicholas Terrill, 22, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); tampering with physical evidence
• David Allen Wisdom, 33, Russell Springs: speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
March 25
• Haley Noble, 19, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Latasha Renae Townsend, 39, Richmond: possession of marijuana; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; tampering with physical evidence; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Matthew Beck, 46, Berea: prole violation (for felony offense)
• Ashley Nicole Montgomery, 32, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana
• Lesley Reynolds, 42, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
•. Mason Berry, 21, Winchester: serving weekends
• Reid Singleton, 45, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1at
•. Steven Scott Murphy, 48, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Stephanie King-Bays, 45, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 2srt degree, 1at offense (heroin); prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Latasha Renee Chenault, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jordan Swinney, 25, Berea: speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; failure to wear seat belts; no brake light (passenger vehicle); no registration plate; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; reckless driving; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1at degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Joseph Edward Schalk, 44, Richmond: possession of marijuana; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
March 26
• Shannon L. Riley, 48, Paint Lick: one headlight; no tail lamps; no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jimmy Dale Bray, 53, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st
• Deshawn K. Abbott, 35, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joshua M. Smith, 34, Broadhead: improperly on left side of road; careless driving’ operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1at offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• John D. Farmer, 35, Richmond: failure to or improper signal; license to be in possession; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Bryan Fultz, 42, Lexington: failure to appear
• Georgia Abner, 46, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Sherrie K. Jackson, 54, Richmond: failure to appear
• William Douglas Madden, 42, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Letha Vanover, 45, Whitley: possession of a controlled substance, 1sst degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; failure to appear (3 counts)
• Jason Perry, 42, Parkers Lake: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
March 27
• Dominique Thompson, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Marteenus Queintz Compton, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Evan Michael Holt, 25, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Jessica Brock, 33, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear; serving parole violation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.