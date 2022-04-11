Madison County Detention Center: March 24 - 27, 2022

March 24

• Jeffery Borders, 56, Lexington:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Paul D. Brown, Jr., 32, Dayhoit, Ohio:  failure to wear seat belts; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); no operator’s – moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to or improper signal; trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct

• Dillon Lee Conner, 22, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense

• Dustin Estes, 28, Nicholasville:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Bande Denity Gilbert, 47, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Michael Shane Gilbert, 26, McKee:  fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Destiny Danielle Means, 19, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Destiny Means, 27, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, 1st degree

• Christopher Martel Newby, 36, Lebanon:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Shannon Peters, 47, Berea:  failure to appear

• Sharon Quinn, 42, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Hannah Lee Robinson, 23, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Joseph Sell, 28, Berea:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest

• Caitlin Stokes, 26, Ages:  failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); receiving stolen property (firearm); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Michael Reed Taylor, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Christopher Ryan Terrill, 32, Richmond:  trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentainil or fentanyl derivatives), 2 counts; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence

• Hunter Nicholas Terrill, 22, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); tampering with physical evidence

• David Allen Wisdom, 33, Russell Springs:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)

March 25

• Haley Noble, 19, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Latasha Renae Townsend, 39, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; tampering with physical evidence; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Matthew Beck, 46, Berea:  prole violation (for felony offense)

• Ashley Nicole Montgomery, 32, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana

• Lesley Reynolds, 42, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

•. Mason Berry, 21, Winchester:  serving weekends

• Reid Singleton, 45, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1at

•. Steven Scott Murphy, 48, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Stephanie King-Bays, 45, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 2srt degree, 1at offense (heroin); prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Latasha Renee Chenault, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jordan Swinney, 25, Berea:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; failure to wear seat belts; no brake light (passenger vehicle); no registration plate; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; reckless driving; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1at degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Joseph Edward Schalk, 44, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

March 26

• Shannon L. Riley, 48, Paint Lick:  one headlight; no tail lamps; no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jimmy Dale Bray, 53, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st

• Deshawn K. Abbott, 35, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joshua M. Smith, 34, Broadhead:  improperly on left side of road; careless driving’ operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1at offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• John D. Farmer, 35, Richmond:  failure to or improper signal; license to be in possession; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Bryan Fultz, 42, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Georgia Abner, 46, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Sherrie K. Jackson, 54, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William Douglas Madden, 42, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Letha Vanover, 45, Whitley:  possession of a controlled substance, 1sst degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; failure to appear (3 counts)

• Jason Perry, 42, Parkers Lake:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

March 27

• Dominique Thompson, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Marteenus Queintz Compton, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Evan Michael Holt, 25, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Jessica Brock, 33, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear; serving parole violation

