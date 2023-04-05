Madison County Detention Center: March 26 - 28, 2023

March 26
• Laura Renee Santoroski, 52, Berea: no tail lamps; speeding, 15 mph over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -3rd
• Kristen Cates, 34, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Thomas Edward Rison, 40, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; giving officer false identifying information
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Kenneth Adam Wise, 39, Berea: serving time
• Richard Middleton, 27, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Kenny W. Branham, 45, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st
• Thalia Rudie, 27, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Jason Robinson, 37, Orlando: giving officer false identifying information; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear
• Thomas Brent Tyler Crowe, 31, Berea: failure to appear
March 27
• Sharon Lynn Shearer, 57, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Masco Grace, 29, not given: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); theft by deception – include cold checks (4 counts)
• Alvin Dewey Bradley, 63, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Alvin Henry Bradley, 42, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Brandon Pennington, 36, not given: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (5 counts)
• James Ray Willis, 33, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing -3rd degree
• Amanda Gayle Hopkins, 43, Lancaster: failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Christopher Wayne Witt, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
March 28
• Desmond Hedges, 25, Florence: failure to appear
• Joenesha Hill, 24, Richmond: hold for court
• Anthony W. Dykes, 42, Monticello: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Christy Norton, 40, Louisville: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Aaron R. French, 44, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Ashlynn White, 18, Elkton: failure to appear
• Rodney Lee Spoonamore, 40, London: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear
• Joshua Shane Riddle, 34, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Tianna Marie Lakes, 30, Berea: failure to appear
March 29
• Joshua L. Crowe, 28, Richmond: failure to appear; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 2nd offense; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment.
• Cameron R. Howard, 24, Lexington: non-payment of court costs, fees, of fines; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Bobby Lewis, 49, Harlan: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Les Burgess, 51, Richmond: hold for court
• Jordan Hall, 30, Keen Johnson, Texas: burglary, 1st degree; criminal mischief – 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 but less than $10,000; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; feeling or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, al others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light’ speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; disregarding compulsory turn lane; failure to or improper signal; improper passing
• Michael Gerard Murphy, 34, Richmond: no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; failure to notify address change to Department of transportation; drug paraphernalia. – buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Matthew Clint Grant, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Gregory Robert Seney 44, Lancaster: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts); burglary, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia. – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – all others
