Madison County Detention Center: March 26 - 28, 2023

March 26

• Laura Renee Santoroski, 52, Berea:  no tail lamps; speeding, 15 mph over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -3rd

• Kristen Cates, 34, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Thomas Edward Rison, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; giving officer false identifying information

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Kenneth Adam Wise, 39, Berea: serving time

• Richard Middleton, 27, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Kenny W. Branham, 45, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st

• Thalia Rudie, 27, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Jason Robinson, 37, Orlando:  giving officer false identifying information; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear

• Thomas Brent Tyler Crowe, 31, Berea:  failure to appear

 

March 27

• Sharon Lynn Shearer, 57, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Masco Grace, 29, not given:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); theft by deception – include cold checks (4 counts)

• Alvin Dewey Bradley, 63, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Alvin Henry Bradley, 42, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Brandon Pennington, 36, not given:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (5 counts)

• James Ray Willis, 33, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing -3rd degree

• Amanda Gayle Hopkins, 43, Lancaster:  failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Christopher Wayne Witt, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

March 28

• Desmond Hedges, 25, Florence:  failure to appear

• Joenesha Hill, 24, Richmond:  hold for court

• Anthony W. Dykes, 42, Monticello:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Christy Norton, 40, Louisville:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Aaron R. French, 44, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear

• Ashlynn White, 18, Elkton:  failure to appear

• Rodney Lee Spoonamore, 40, London:  probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear

• Joshua Shane Riddle, 34, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Tianna Marie Lakes, 30, Berea:  failure to appear

 

March 29

• Joshua L. Crowe, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 2nd offense; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment.  

• Cameron R. Howard, 24, Lexington:  non-payment of court costs, fees, of fines; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Bobby Lewis, 49, Harlan:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Les Burgess, 51, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jordan Hall, 30, Keen Johnson, Texas:  burglary, 1st degree; criminal mischief – 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 but less than $10,000; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; feeling or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, al others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light’ speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; disregarding compulsory turn lane; failure to or improper signal; improper passing

• Michael Gerard Murphy, 34, Richmond:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; failure to notify address change to Department of transportation; drug paraphernalia. – buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

• Matthew Clint Grant, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Gregory Robert Seney 44, Lancaster:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts); burglary, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia. – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – all others

