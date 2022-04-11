Madison County Detention Center: March 27 - 30, 2022

March 27
• Dominique Thompson, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Marteenus Queintz Compton, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Evan Michael Holt, 25, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Jessica Brock, 33, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear; serving parole violation
March 28
• David S. Thacker, 53, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Brock Mitchelle Johnson, 41, Richmond: sodomy, 1t degree – incapable of consent/physically helpless
• Sherri Ingram, 37, Richmond: hindering prosecution or apprehension – 1st degree
• Brennen W. Richardson, 27, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1at offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Sarah E. Brown, 29, Danville: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Ernest M. Shell, 42, Newport, Tennessee: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; criminal mischief 3rd degree
• Rebekah Zella Moran, 45, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Paul Edward Felty, 35, Mount Vernon: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession-controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense – heroin
• Joshua Alexander, 29, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Michael Wayne Cope, 34, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1at degree,, 1st offense (heroin)
• Roy Keith Cope, 36, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1at degree, 1set offense (heroin)
• Joshua D. Brown, 37, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Destiny Rawlins, 22, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Chad Stewart Lear, 40, Paint Lick: failure to appear (2 counts)
• David E. Thacker, 53, Louisville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
March 29
• Craig Luster, 34, Berea: failure to appear
• Joshua D. Brown, 37, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Larry Snapp, 62, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Ryan Hughes, 22, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Melissa A. Gibson, 49, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Alexander Wayne Esver, 24, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violenc40 minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Troy D. Fugate, 28, Stanton: failure to appear
• Kristen Cates, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Dion Robert Cunningham, 30, Columbus, Ohio: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Eugene C. Williams, 34, Richmond: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; tr5afficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); fugitive from another state – warrant required; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear
• John Bradley Murrell, 31, Richmond: criminal possession of forged instrument, 2nd degree
• Stephen Ho9werton, 55, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
March 30
• Brendan A. Wainscott, 23, Richmond: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Trenton Begley, 22, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Jeffrey Wayne Nester, 56, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Jeremy Shay Fleet, 41, non-given: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Lewis NMI
Rogers, 57, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Ryan Andrew Paolantino, 39, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Bea Smith, 25, Lexington: failure to appear
• Frankie Allen Cope, 35, Stanford: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Braham Miller, 26, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances – 1st; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1at offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no operator’s – moped license
• Darrell Lawson, 41, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Christopher G. Stevens, 43, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Mark Estes Mathis, 50, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Robert Gregory Brown, 37, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Michael Ray Kidd, 39, not given: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances – 2nd; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• James E. Hicks, 44, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Alycia McDaniel, 26, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – Police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 2nd degree
