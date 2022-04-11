Madison County Detention Center: March 27 - 30, 2022

March 27

• Dominique Thompson, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Marteenus Queintz Compton, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Evan Michael Holt, 25, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Jessica Brock, 33, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear; serving parole violation

March 28

• David S. Thacker, 53, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Brock Mitchelle Johnson, 41, Richmond:  sodomy, 1t degree – incapable of consent/physically helpless 

• Sherri Ingram, 37, Richmond:  hindering prosecution or apprehension – 1st degree

• Brennen W. Richardson, 27, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1at offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Sarah E. Brown, 29, Danville:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Ernest M. Shell, 42, Newport, Tennessee:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; criminal mischief 3rd degree

• Rebekah Zella Moran, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Paul Edward Felty, 35, Mount Vernon:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession-controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense – heroin

• Joshua Alexander, 29, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Michael Wayne Cope, 34, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1at degree,, 1st offense (heroin)

• Roy Keith Cope, 36, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1at degree, 1set offense (heroin)

• Joshua D. Brown, 37, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Destiny Rawlins, 22, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Chad Stewart Lear, 40, Paint Lick:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• David E. Thacker, 53, Louisville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

March 29

• Craig Luster, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Joshua D. Brown, 37, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Larry Snapp, 62, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Ryan Hughes, 22, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Melissa A. Gibson, 49, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Alexander Wayne Esver, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violenc40 minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Troy D. Fugate, 28, Stanton:  failure to appear

• Kristen Cates, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Dion Robert Cunningham, 30, Columbus, Ohio:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Eugene C. Williams, 34, Richmond:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; tr5afficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); fugitive from another state – warrant required; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear

• John Bradley Murrell, 31, Richmond:  criminal possession of forged instrument, 2nd degree

• Stephen Ho9werton, 55, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

March 30

• Brendan A. Wainscott, 23, Richmond:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Trenton Begley, 22, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Jeffrey Wayne Nester, 56, Berea:  probation violation (for technical offense) 

• Jeremy Shay Fleet, 41, non-given:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Lewis NMI 

Rogers, 57, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Ryan Andrew Paolantino, 39, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Bea Smith, 25, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Frankie Allen Cope, 35, Stanford:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Braham Miller, 26, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances – 1st; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1at offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no operator’s – moped license

• Darrell Lawson, 41, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Christopher G. Stevens, 43, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Mark Estes Mathis, 50, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Robert Gregory Brown, 37, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear

• Michael Ray Kidd, 39, not given:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances – 2nd; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• James E. Hicks, 44, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Alycia McDaniel, 26, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – Police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 2nd degree

Recommended for you