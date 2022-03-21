Madison County Detention Center: March 3 - 5, 2022

March 3
• Glenn Dana Partin, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Delvar Isaacs, 49, Richmond: failure to appear; giving officer false identifying information
• Jeffrey Martin Turner, 46, Berea: failure to appear
• Rachel Riley, 37, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Sydney Coffey, 31, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Ricky Joel Cunliffe, 37, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Ted Jacobs, 43, Richmond; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Rebecca A. Hamblin, 27, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Curtis D. McClure, 58, Berea: failure to or improper signal, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sst offense (methamphetamine)
• Tiffany J. Hamby, 40, Louisiana, Missouri: fugitive from another state- warrant required
• Johnny Warford, 60, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place -1st and 2nd offenses
March 4
• Logan Chase Russell, 30, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st
• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• James Edward Williams, 63, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st
• Johnny King, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Lane Clark Orttenburger, 40, Richmond: assault, 4td degree, domestic violence (minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Tommy J. Savage, 24, Lancaster: strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
March 5
• Mark A. Lamb, 44, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Earl Ray Jones, Jr., 54, Richmond: no brake lights (passenger vehicle); license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kyle Gregory Neff, 20, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Bradley Keith Roberts, 22, Frankfort: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s/moped license
• Eleazar Guiterrez Jesus, 33, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; improper registration plate; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; improper lane usage vehicles keep right except to pass; no operators – moped license; failure to appear
• Victor G. Lezcano, 31, Berea: Berea: failure to appear
• Glenn Fraley, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Penelope Anne Powell, 45, Waco: failure to appear
• Jason Eric Dunn, 40, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Danny Branson, 56, Winchester: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Andrea Thomas, 41, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Michael Glennon, 40, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Austin Brown, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
March 6
• Colen Wilburn, 45, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Chad Aaron Chase, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michelle L. Short, 48, Richmond: driving motor vehicle using handheld mobile telephone; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
• Morris M. Gill, 32, Lancaster: failure to appear; no registration plates; no registration receipt;
operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; display of illegal or altered registration plate; carrying a concealed weapon
• Glen Alan Glass, 53, Richmond: theft by failing to make required disposition of property $1,000 but less than $10,000
