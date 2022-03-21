Madison County Detention Center: March 3 - 5, 2022

March 3

• Glenn Dana Partin, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Delvar Isaacs, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear; giving officer false identifying information

• Jeffrey Martin Turner, 46, Berea:  failure to appear

• Rachel Riley, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Sydney Coffey, 31, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Ricky Joel Cunliffe, 37, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Ted Jacobs, 43, Richmond; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Rebecca A. Hamblin, 27, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Curtis D. McClure, 58, Berea:  failure to or improper signal, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sst offense (methamphetamine)

• Tiffany J. Hamby, 40, Louisiana, Missouri:  fugitive from another state- warrant required

• Johnny Warford, 60, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place -1st and 2nd offenses

March 4

• Logan Chase Russell, 30, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st

• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• James Edward Williams, 63, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st

• Johnny King, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Lane Clark Orttenburger, 40, Richmond:  assault, 4td degree, domestic violence (minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Tommy J. Savage, 24, Lancaster:  strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

March 5

• Mark A. Lamb, 44, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Earl Ray Jones, Jr., 54, Richmond:  no brake lights (passenger vehicle); license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kyle Gregory Neff, 20, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Bradley Keith Roberts, 22, Frankfort:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s/moped license

• Eleazar Guiterrez Jesus, 33, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; improper registration plate; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; improper lane usage vehicles keep right except to pass; no operators – moped license; failure to appear

• Victor G. Lezcano, 31, Berea:  Berea:  failure to appear

• Glenn Fraley, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Penelope Anne Powell, 45, Waco:  failure to appear

• Jason Eric Dunn, 40, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Danny Branson, 56, Winchester:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Andrea Thomas, 41, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Michael Glennon, 40, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Austin Brown, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

March 6

• Colen Wilburn, 45, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Chad Aaron Chase, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Michelle L. Short, 48, Richmond:  driving motor vehicle using handheld mobile telephone; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana

• Morris M. Gill, 32, Lancaster:  failure to appear; no registration plates; no registration receipt; 

operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; display of illegal or altered registration plate; carrying a concealed weapon

• Glen Alan Glass, 53, Richmond:  theft by failing to make required disposition of property $1,000 but less than $10,000

