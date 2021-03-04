Madison County Detention Center March 3, 2021

• David Ford, 41, Louisville, KY, no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Michael Tuttle, 38, Irvine, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol, hold for others
• Robin Northern, 31, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), prescription container substance not in proper container, possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense
• Jacob Taylor, 23, Richmond, assault 2nd degree – domestic violence , criminal mischief 2nd degree, stalking 1st degree, terroristic threatening – 3rd degree, probation violation for felony offense, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor offense (3 counts), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine), possession of marijuana, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Donald Hagans, 30, Lancaster, KY, probation violation – for technical violation
• Shawn Faulk, 34, Winchester, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Jaclyn Collins, 28, Alcoa, TN, failure to appear, failure to produce insurance card, fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, receiving stolen property under $10,000, speeding 28 mph or greater over speed limit, reckless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st
• Courtney Harold, 29, Richmond, assault 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Joseph Thacker, 56, Somerset, KY, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dylan Thompson, 21, Lancaster, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Shannon Durham, 38, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), tampering with prisoner monitoring device, escape 2nd degree
• Jerry Perrin, 56, Richmond, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Christopher Clemmons, 37, McKee, KY, assault 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury), failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Austin Kaylor, 25, Richmond, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)
• Harold Burns, 43, Richmond, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, escape 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd degree
• Christopher Baker, 25, Richmond, assault 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury), unlawful imprisonment 1st degree
• Bryan Beagle, 36, Richmond, theft by deception – includes cold checks under $500, receiving stolen property under $500
• Coleman Gibbs, 41, Waco, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Lantz Coons, 33, Mt. Sterling, KY, failure to appear
• Percy Kirk, 48, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense
