Madison County Detention Center: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31
• Ryan Seth Brown, 37, Wilmington, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; reckless driving; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; driving too slow for traffic conditions/minimum speed
• Delbert W. Rhorer, 56, Richmond: failure to appear
• Anthony Shane Begley, 46, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• James Lyle Stone, 59, Richmond: hold for court
• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 34, McKee: hold for court
• Braaz A. Sawyer, 26, Berea: hold for court
• Justin Lee Williams, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• James Ronald Assel, 39, Richmond: hold for court
• Joseph Bryant, 68, Monticello: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Kenneth Blalock, 20, Barbourville: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jessica L. Hawkins, 35, Versailles: serving time
• James Ray Willis, 32, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Jesse Scott Rose, 31, Berea: failure to appear
• Cassandra Kerby, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Craig A. Lewis-Bonner, 37, Detroit, Michigan: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives); possession of marijuana
April 1
• Janard Romal Wesley-Hughes, 42, Detroit, Michigan: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives)
• Richard Lamb, Jr., 22, Sandgap: failure to appear (2 counts)
William K. McFarland, 45, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Paul Townsend, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Brentin Leron Singleton, 31, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 punds), 1st offense
• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester: serving weekends
• Anthony Wayne Scenters, 36, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Christopher W. McLemore, 60, Dayton, Ohio: failure to appear
• Troy S. Spencer, 27, Winchester: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; giving officer false identifying information
April 2
• Christopher M. Kelley, 60, Boaz: Reckless driving; improper use of left lane – overtaking vehicle; possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influenc4 of alcohol .08 – 1st
• David E. Thacker, 53, Lexington: public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Rhiana Osborne, 18, Lexington: public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Shelby Donahue, 48, Morehead: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified); serving parole violation warrant
• Robert Leon Palmer, Jr., 52, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Fairley Pennington, 72, McKee: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Tonya Gilbert, 44, McKee: failure to appear
• Cricket Wagoner, 28, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense; promoting contraband – 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified
• Amy Wylie, 44, Lexington: criminal trespassing -3rd degree
• Tony Lynn Sims, 57, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree. 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Bande Denita Gilbert, 47, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing -3rd degree
• Donald Means, 28, Lancaster: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
April 3
• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Elizabeth Wiseman, 52, Richmond: failure to appear; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams
methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Megan Sterling, 21, Walton: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Leslie W. Rawlings, 51, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jimmy Marcum, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kiodai M. Martin, 20, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; careless driving; receiving stolen property (firearms); speeding 10 mph over limit; no registration plates; failure to or improper signal; disregarding stop sign’ disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; no operator’s -moped license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance -1st; reckless driving
• Craig J. Nicholson, 19, Lexington: receiving stolen property (firearm); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)
• Fredrick Williams, 40, Berea: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• James Andy Harrison, 56, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance(s) – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no brake lights (passenger vehicle); failure to produce insurance card
• Shawna Michelle Ratliff, 36, Richmond: flagrant non-support; probation violation (felony offense)
• Paul Sanlan Farthing, Jr., 42, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Lisa Bailey – Thurmma, 58, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense
