Madison County Detention Center: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31

• Ryan Seth Brown, 37, Wilmington, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; reckless driving; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; driving too slow for traffic conditions/minimum speed

• Delbert W. Rhorer, 56, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Anthony Shane Begley, 46, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• James Lyle Stone, 59, Richmond:  hold for court

• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 34, McKee:  hold for court

• Braaz A. Sawyer, 26, Berea:  hold for court

• Justin Lee Williams, 34, Richmond:  hold for court

• James Ronald Assel, 39, Richmond:  hold for court

• Joseph Bryant, 68, Monticello:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Kenneth Blalock, 20, Barbourville:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jessica L. Hawkins, 35, Versailles:  serving time

• James Ray Willis, 32, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Jesse Scott Rose, 31, Berea:  failure to appear

• Cassandra Kerby, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Craig A. Lewis-Bonner, 37, Detroit, Michigan:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives); possession of marijuana

 April 1

• Janard Romal Wesley-Hughes, 42, Detroit, Michigan: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives)

• Richard Lamb, Jr., 22, Sandgap:  failure to appear (2 counts)

William K. McFarland, 45, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Paul Townsend, 38, Berea:  failure to appear

• Brentin Leron Singleton, 31, Richmond:  trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 punds), 1st offense

• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester:  serving weekends

• Anthony Wayne Scenters, 36, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Christopher W. McLemore, 60, Dayton, Ohio:  failure to appear

• Troy S. Spencer, 27, Winchester:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; giving officer false identifying information

 April 2

• Christopher M. Kelley, 60, Boaz:  Reckless driving; improper use of left lane – overtaking vehicle; possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influenc4 of alcohol .08 – 1st

• David E. Thacker, 53, Lexington:  public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Rhiana Osborne, 18, Lexington:  public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Shelby Donahue, 48, Morehead:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified); serving parole violation warrant

• Robert Leon Palmer, Jr., 52, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Fairley Pennington, 72, McKee:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Tonya Gilbert, 44, McKee:  failure to appear

• Cricket Wagoner, 28, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense; promoting contraband – 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified

• Amy Wylie, 44, Lexington:  criminal trespassing -3rd degree

• Tony Lynn Sims, 57, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree. 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Bande Denita Gilbert, 47, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing -3rd degree

• Donald Means, 28, Lancaster:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting 

 April 3

• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Elizabeth Wiseman, 52, Richmond:  failure to appear; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams 

methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified 

• Megan Sterling, 21, Walton:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Leslie W. Rawlings, 51, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jimmy Marcum, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kiodai M. Martin, 20, Richmond:  fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; careless driving; receiving stolen property (firearms); speeding 10 mph over limit; no registration plates; failure to or improper signal; disregarding stop sign’ disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; no operator’s -moped license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance -1st; reckless driving

• Craig J. Nicholson, 19, Lexington:  receiving stolen property (firearm); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)

• Fredrick Williams, 40, Berea:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• James Andy Harrison, 56, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance(s) – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no brake lights (passenger vehicle); failure to produce insurance card

• Shawna Michelle Ratliff, 36, Richmond:  flagrant non-support; probation violation (felony offense)

• Paul Sanlan Farthing, Jr., 42, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Lisa Bailey – Thurmma, 58, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense

