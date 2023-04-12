Madison County Detention Center: March 31 - April 3, 2023

March 30
• Matthew Clint Grant, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Gregory Robert Seney, 44, Lancaster: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts); burglary, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others
• Steven Wilson Burns, 43, Brodhead: failure to appear
• Samuel Luther Isaacs, 38, Richmond: hold for court
• Whitney N. Lainhart, 32, not given: failure to appear
• James W. Marlow, Jr., 40, Burgin: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receipt of a credit card in violation of KRS 434.571, 434.610
• Kristi M. Hull, 26, not given: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Crystal Lynn Morris, 41, Cincinnati, Ohio: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Nicholas Wayne McCollum, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cory Brent Kirby, 41, Berea: failure to appear
• Barbara Roxanne Smith, 40, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jonathan Paul, 31, Lexington: failure to appear
March 31
• Kyria Reed, 32, Berea: failure to appear
• Lindsey Nicole Johns, 24, McKee: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Jestin Abi Mathews, 21, Louisville: failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Clifford Steven Lynn, 69, Richmond: serving weekends
• Claudetta Isaacs, 47, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Cody Sons, 29, Russell Springs: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Micheal Jones, 42, Berea: hold for court
• Charles R. Metcalfe, 51, Berea: hold for court
• Melissa M. Owen, 36, Richmond: terroristic threatening – 3rd degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process; harassing communications; resisting arrest; criminal mischief – 3rd degree
• Bryan Zachariah Maggard, 37, Richmond: non- payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Andrea Denise Patterson, 31, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine: serving weekends
• Matthew Kevin Cecil, 41, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; resisting arrest
• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kother Al-Auquaila, 22, Richmond: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card
April 1
• Jasmine Nichole Duncan, 30, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Harry Mercer, 55, Richmond: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Anthony Frazier, 43, Nicholasville: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Alaysha M. Herrington, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Michael D. Bishop, 48, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Joshua Dylan Stokley, 35, Richmond: strangulation – 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Dwight Barry, 34, Richmond: disorderly conduct
• Jonathan Floyd Harrison, 37, Irvine: disorderly conduct – 1st degree; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; wanton endangerment – 3rd degree; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense
• Mark W. Jackson, 53, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Darrell S. Smith, 52, London: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Mary Caldwell, 55, London: theft by unlawful talking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Steven S. Stamper, 47, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
