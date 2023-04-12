Madison County Detention Center: March 31 - April 3, 2023

March 30

• Matthew Clint Grant, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Gregory Robert Seney, 44, Lancaster:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts); burglary, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others

• Steven Wilson Burns, 43, Brodhead:  failure to appear

• Samuel Luther Isaacs, 38, Richmond:  hold for court

• Whitney N. Lainhart, 32, not given:  failure to appear

• James W. Marlow, Jr., 40, Burgin:  possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receipt of a credit card in violation of KRS 434.571, 434.610

• Kristi M. Hull, 26, not given:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Crystal Lynn Morris, 41, Cincinnati, Ohio:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Nicholas Wayne McCollum, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cory Brent Kirby, 41, Berea:  failure to appear

• Barbara Roxanne Smith, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jonathan Paul, 31, Lexington:  failure to appear

March 31

• Kyria Reed, 32, Berea:  failure to appear

• Lindsey Nicole Johns, 24, McKee:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Jestin Abi Mathews, 21, Louisville:  failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Clifford Steven Lynn, 69, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Claudetta Isaacs, 47, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Cody Sons, 29, Russell Springs:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Micheal Jones, 42, Berea:  hold for court

• Charles R. Metcalfe, 51, Berea:  hold for court

• Melissa M. Owen, 36, Richmond:  terroristic threatening – 3rd degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process; harassing communications; resisting arrest; criminal mischief – 3rd degree

• Bryan Zachariah Maggard, 37, Richmond:  non- payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Andrea Denise Patterson, 31, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine:  serving weekends

• Matthew Kevin Cecil, 41, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; resisting arrest

• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kother Al-Auquaila, 22, Richmond:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card

April 1

• Jasmine Nichole Duncan, 30, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Harry Mercer, 55, Richmond:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Anthony Frazier, 43, Nicholasville:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Alaysha M. Herrington, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Michael D. Bishop, 48, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Joshua Dylan Stokley, 35, Richmond:  strangulation – 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Dwight Barry, 34, Richmond:  disorderly conduct

• Jonathan Floyd Harrison, 37, Irvine:  disorderly conduct – 1st degree; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; wanton endangerment – 3rd degree; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense

• Mark W. Jackson, 53, Crab Orchard: failure to appear

• Darrell S. Smith, 52, London:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Mary Caldwell, 55, London:  theft by unlawful talking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Steven S. Stamper, 47, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

