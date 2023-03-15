Madison County Detention Center: March 6 -8, 2023

March 6
• Amy L. Banks, 40, Richmond: knowingly abusing/neglecting of adult by person; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Cody Ballard, 31, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Keith Pugh, 42, Miamisburg, Ohio: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Patrick Ladale Crawley, 44, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1tdegree, 1sst offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jeffrey Lynn Stamper, 59, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Rhonda House, 49, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – hydrocodone
March 7
• Ryan M. Feltner, 33, Hazard: failure to appear
• Allison P. Young, 22, Richmond: hold for court
• Kevin A. Bowen, 25, Richmond: hold for court
• Leigh Bell, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• Timothy dale Huggins, 19, Richmond: hold for court
• Shannon Charles, 24, Stanton: failure to appear
• Joshua L. Cain, 29, Stanford: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Robert Ingram, 30, Richmond: hold for court
• James Lee Slagle, 50, Richmond: hold for court
• Darrell K. Allen, 38, Richmond: hold for court
• Austin Lee Rubel, 26, Berea: serving time
• Michael Grimes, 43, Crab Orchard: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting
• Douglas Whitmore, 43, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer
• Brent E. Howe, 50, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Brady Scott Gay, 19, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; careless driving; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal
• Amy Wylie, 45, Richmond: arson, 3rd degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief – 1st degree
March 8
• Jarred Estepp, 24. Richmond: menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Damian Michael Honeycutt, 29, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Amy M. Short, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Alexander S. Fisher, 52, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Robert Garnett, 48, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jessica Messer, 43, Irvine: failure to appear
• Eric Young, 25, Richmond: hold for court
• Jennifer Harvey, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Rhonda R. McDonald, 45, Richmond: hold for court
• Ard K. Lawless, 44, Richmond: hold for court
• Brandy Azbill, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• James Z. Lowe, 37, Winchester: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); wanton endangerment, 1st degree
• Janet Wyatt, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Timothy Lyle Thacker, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Robert Dennis Wilburn, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• Rodney Shane Hix, 46, Irvine: hold for court
• Virgil Martin, 35, Oak Park, Michigan: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Joshua Mason Newby, 39, Berea: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration plates (2 counts); no registration receipt
• Alysia Irvin, 25, Springfield: failure to appear
• Austin Rankin, 25, Paris: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); operating motor vehicle with expired operator’s license
