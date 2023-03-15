Madison County Detention Center: March 6 -8, 2023

March 6

• Amy L. Banks, 40, Richmond:  knowingly abusing/neglecting of adult by person; endangering the welfare of a minor

• Cody Ballard, 31, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Keith Pugh, 42, Miamisburg, Ohio:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Patrick Ladale Crawley, 44, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1tdegree, 1sst offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jeffrey Lynn Stamper, 59, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Rhonda House, 49, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – hydrocodone

 

March 7

• Ryan M. Feltner, 33, Hazard:  failure to appear

• Allison P. Young, 22, Richmond:  hold for court

• Kevin A. Bowen, 25, Richmond:  hold for court

• Leigh Bell, 34, Richmond:  hold for court

• Timothy dale Huggins, 19, Richmond:  hold for court

• Shannon Charles, 24, Stanton:  failure to appear

• Joshua L. Cain, 29, Stanford:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Robert Ingram, 30, Richmond:  hold for court

• James Lee Slagle, 50, Richmond:  hold for court

• Darrell K. Allen, 38, Richmond:  hold for court

• Austin Lee Rubel, 26, Berea:  serving time

• Michael Grimes, 43, Crab Orchard:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting

• Douglas Whitmore, 43, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer

• Brent E. Howe, 50, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Brady Scott Gay, 19, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; careless driving; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal

• Amy Wylie, 45, Richmond:  arson, 3rd degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief – 1st degree

March 8

Jarred Estepp, 24. Richmond:  menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Damian Michael Honeycutt, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Amy M. Short, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Alexander S. Fisher, 52, Lexington:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Robert Garnett, 48, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jessica Messer, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Eric Young, 25, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jennifer Harvey, 37, Richmond:  hold for court

• Rhonda R. McDonald, 45, Richmond:  hold for court

• Ard K. Lawless, 44, Richmond:  hold for court

• Brandy Azbill, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• James Z. Lowe, 37, Winchester:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); wanton endangerment, 1st degree

• Janet Wyatt, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Timothy Lyle Thacker, 37, Richmond:  hold for court

• Robert Dennis Wilburn, 41, Richmond:  hold for court

• Rodney Shane Hix, 46, Irvine:  hold for court

• Virgil Martin, 35, Oak Park, Michigan:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Joshua Mason Newby, 39, Berea:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration plates (2 counts); no registration receipt

• Alysia Irvin, 25, Springfield:  failure to appear

• Austin Rankin, 25, Paris:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); operating motor vehicle with expired operator’s license

